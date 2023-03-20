Help develop a long-term vision for Oakville

× Expand Mostafa Meraji on Unsplash

What do you envision for Oakville’s future? From now until mid-April, the town is providing several opportunities for you to get involved and share your feedback on what the town should prioritize over the next four years to ensure Oakville continues to be one of the best places to live.

Online and phone surveys

The Town of Oakville’s online survey is now open until April 10 and will take about 10 to 12 minutes. It is anonymous and confidential. You might receive a call from Deloitte Canada, who will conduct the phone survey on behalf of the town from late March to early April. These calls will appear as ‘Town - Oakville’ on your phone's call display. If you are contacted, the town encourages you to share your input, perspectives, and ideas on Oakville as a place to live, your priorities now and looking into the future, and your importance on the town’s values.

Community open house opportunities

The town is also inviting you to provide your input by taking part in the following open house opportunities in each of Oakville’s seven wards starting March 28:

Town of Oakville Town of Oakville Wards Map

Tuesday, March 28

Ward 3 - Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, Multi-purpose Room A-B, 325 Reynolds St., from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Ward 5 - River Oaks Community Centre, Community Room B, 2400 Sixth Line, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ward 6 - Iroquois Ridge Community Centre, Northridge Room, 1051 Glenashton Dr., from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

Ward 7 - Sixteen Mile Sports Complex, Community Room 2, 3170 Neyagawa Blvd., from 6-8 p.m.

Ward 2 - Trafalgar Park Community Centre, Multi-purpose Room 2, 133 Rebecca St., from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Ward 4 - Glen Abbey Community Centre, Community Room C, 1415 Third Line, from 6-8 p.m.

Ward 1 - Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre, Studio 4, 2302 Bridge Rd., from 6-8 p.m.

Please choose the best date, location and time that will work for your schedule and note that in many cases, open house opportunities are being offered on the same date at two different locations and overlapping times. Pre-registration is not required.

To learn more, visit the Strategic Plan page.