Help shape strategic priorities for Oakville

Interested in knowing what town council has planned for the coming four years?

Check out council’s draft Strategic Plan and 2023-2026 Action Plan.

With the vision of building “a vibrant and livable community for all,” the plan outlines principles, priorities and actions in four main areas: growth management, community belonging, accountable government and environmental sustainability.

Town of Oakville Strategic priority areas

There are few surprises in the $200,000 plan.

As might be expected – and was promised in campaign literature last fall – councillors plan to manage development, build new infrastructure, look for ways to improve the delivery of town services and deal with traffic congestion.

The broad stroke promises are accompanied by some action plans and key community indicators that will be used to guide council decision-making.

These range from tracking the town’s quantity of trees, shrubs and bike lanes to monitoring employee turnover rate.

The consulting firm Deloitte was hired to develop the strategic plan and action plan, as well as engage with the public through phone surveys, open house events and community consultation exercises.

Town councillors have also taken part in several closed-door workshops as part of the development of the plan.

Public feedback can be submitted until June 30. Comments can be emailed to Sarah Lewis from Deloitte at sarlewis@deloitte.ca.

Town council is expected to accept the final plan at its meeting on July 11.