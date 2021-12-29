Helping kids and supporting schools: Halton Learning Foundation

× Expand Halton Learning Foundation Halton Learning Foundation Basics The key beneifits of support from Halton Learning Foundation

“If we get this right, every other charity will have less work to do.”

Judy (not her real name) lives in SE Oakville and attends OT. Her mother is physically challenged, and her father suffers from mental illness. Judy works 20 hours a week to help make ends meet. Her marks are suffering. With a little help, she will make it through.

Overcoming such challenges can only mean she will be a resilient contributor to society. But without help, the hill just might be too high to climb. This is a real case from a few years ago.

"If we get this right, every other charity will have less work to do," says Chris Stoate, former director and long-time supporter of Halton Learning Foundation (HLF).

In our free, market-driven democracy, individual effort, innate talent and circumstances lead to significantly different outcomes for different people. Public education is a key building block of a society that offers everyone the chance to reach their potential.

Inequalities of outcome serve as incentives that drive people to use their abilities to contribute to society and to be rewarded for their efforts. We accept them at least in part because we believe we have equal opportunities and rewards are merit-based.

Lesley Mansfield, CEO of the Halton Learning Foundation, knows that is not always the case. That’s why she is so passionate about her role in helping ensure equity of opportunity for students of the Halton District School Board (HDSB). "Funds from the Ministry of Education go to schools and classroom programming," she explains, "but personal circumstances often get in the way of children fully participating in learning, and these things are outside the scope of that funding."

Jimmy (not his real name) is a kindergarten student with a single mother. He has endured significant trauma. Teachers noticed his clothes were all too small for him, and his mother had no money for new ones. HLF stepped in to help.

Susan, (not her real name), a grade 2 student, is in the full guardian care of her great grandmother. She is unwell and cannot get her to school, cannot drive or walk. HLF arranges and funds transportation to and from the apartment.

The Halton Learning Foundation (HLF) raises funds to fill that gap for Halton District School Board Students in Kindergarten through Grade 12. When a child needs work boots for a co-op placement and his single parent cannot afford them, or winter clothes or food for lunch are more than a family can manage, HLF steps in.

"A lost textbook she can’t afford to replace can put a child seriously behind," laments Chris.

These are some of the more obvious ways that a family’s financial circumstances can put hurdles in the way of a child thriving in school, but there are many more subtle barriers. A child might only be coming to school because of football afterwards, but because the bus leaves at the end of classes, cannot stay for games or practices. A few dollars for a bicycle can provide the opportunity to keep that child motivated and mean the difference between graduating and dropping out. Or it can be a musical instrument.

"Sometimes, it’s embarrassment about not having clothes that fit that causes absenteeism," says Leslie.

There are many cases where circumstances out of a family’s control (and certainly beyond the control of the children) can mean there aren’t the resources to give a child a fair chance at success in school. A child with special needs can mean only one parent can work so that the family can’t properly support the siblings.

Domestic violence can result in financial devastation as the victim flees the situation. Students are living on their own or with one parent earning less than $20,000 a year.

In Halton, Halton Learning Foundation steps up for about 1,200 children in the average year. "We believe there are another 5,000 kids who could use HLF’s help, but families are either too unaware the help is available or are too proud to ask." Parents and school council angel funds help kids too, but they are school-specific, and it’s often the schools with the greatest needs that have the hardest time raising money.

About 30% of the funds are disbursed in Oakville

Halton Learning Foundation funds are distributed as needed across the whole school board. About 30% of the funds are disbursed in Oakville, where needs are greater at the elementary level than in other Halton municipalities. Teachers, principals and social workers are on the alert for hidden problems and connecting children to HLF. This insight into concealed needs is one of the key contributions HLF makes to our community.

Anne Cesak, the Halton Learning Foundation Board Chair, is a graduate of the HDSB and has lived in Oakville most of her life. Invited to an HLF annual meeting in her former high school cafeteria, Anne went to learn about the great work being done by HLF.

"The stories I heard that day about students not having the supplies they need to go to school and feel they belong, being unable to pay for applications to post-secondary school or not having the nutrition they need to focus on learning seemed impossible to me in Oakville, a town known for its affluence. These are challenges no child should face, and I got involved to do whatever I can to share the work HLF does and bring awareness to the need in our Region," she says.

"If we don’t care about these kids, they will feel that, and the wrong kinds of people may fill that gap,” Chris points out. “If HLF does its job, children can all reach their potential: maybe Halton will even need fewer police in 20 years. But it all takes money from the community."

"The support HLF provides may be small in the scheme of things, but it can be very impactful for a student or their family," Lesley says. "Apart from helping kids get the immediate essentials they need to get to school and concentrate on learning, that financial helping hand is an acknowledgement that someone in the community cares about them."

To learn more about the Halton Learning Foundation, visit them online at www.haltonlearningfoundation.ca.