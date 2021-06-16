Heritage committee divided over modern additions to historic home

A controversial plan to renovate one of Oakville’s most prominent historic homes will soon head to town council for a final decision.

Built in 1837, the two-storey white stucco James McDonald house is at 176 Front Street, beside Lakeside Park.

New owners want to demolish three non-historic wings attached to the historic home and replace them with two garages and two new modern-styled rear wings.

The proposal has deeply divided the heritage review committee and raised the ire of dozens of neighbours, who say the plans are not in keeping with the historic area.

“An iconic historical home that is at the heart of the Old Oakville heritage district is not the place where an architectural statement should be made,” resident Jane Hawkrigg told a meeting of the Heritage Oakville Advisory Committee on June 15.

She argued that the district plan does not imagine such a modern interpretation of the home and added that the house’s prominent lakefront location demands “extra care” on the part of the committee.

“176 Front Street holds a very special place within the district and within the hearts of many Oakville residents, not just the local neighborhood and we think it deserves better than this,” she said.

Concerns from residents

Over the last several months, the committee also received more than 25 letters from the community on the issue, with the vast majority opposing the proposed renovation.

“I have lived in this community and have seen many trends and styles come and go, but fortunately there has been a commitment by many in our historic districts to ensure that the sparse inventory of historic homes that remain, are protected and preserved for future generations to enjoy,” wrote Nicole Lauermeier.

“We have embraced and adhered to the guidelines when contemplating renovations and additions. As such, it would be deeply troubling and disappointing to many of us, as well as those who came before us, who have worked diligently to preserve and maintain the historic character of our individual homes as well as the district by following the guidelines, only to be replaced by a current market driven trend toward modernism.”

A letter from Navy Street resident Simon Scott added: “The scope and nature of the changes and building additions are so extensive and radical that they represent a dramatic threat to the intent and purpose of the Heritage designation in this area.”

× Expand Town of Oakville Rear view of proposed renovations

“Not a popularity contest,” says architect

But architect Terry Martino, who appeared on behalf of owners Petra and Mark Rinas, said the process was not a popularity contest and the couple has chosen not to engage in a letter-writing contest that would further divide the community.

Martino added that many of the contentious changes to the home – including the addition of a second garage and driveway on the west side of the house and the removal of two mature spruce trees – have already received approval.

“Through this process we have heard submissions and opposition to the proposal regarding trees, traffic, pedestrian safety and variances to the zoning bylaw,” he said.

“Respectfully, these matters have been addressed through the site plan, development engineering and Committee of Adjustment in an appropriate fashion.

“For lack of a better term, consider them settled law.”

As a result of heritage committee concerns, Martino said the plan for dark stone cladding on the new additions has been abandoned in favour of light-coloured brick.

He also said the applicants are happy to continue to collaborate with town staff on details related to windows, doors, driveway pavers and cladding materials.

Town staff recommended approval

The proposal received support from town heritage staff, who said it was in keeping with the heritage conservation area plan and recognized heritage principles.

But several committee members strongly disputed that, suggesting that the renovations are not sympathetic to the area or in keeping with the heritage plan.

“This would set a dangerous precedent, quite frankly,” warned George Gordon.

Committee member and Ward 2 councillor Cathy Duddeck also voiced her opposition to the proposal, saying she didn’t think “bookending” the heritage home with two garages was appropriate and disagreed with the brick cladding proposed.

× Expand Town of Oakville New garage to be added

But Brenda Sweeney defended the brick cladding, arguing that one of the goals in heritage renovation is to ensure that the historic building remains noticeable on the site.

“I do not have a problem with a material that is distinctive, provided that it does ensure the heritage building is visually prominent,” she said.

Approval of the renovation proposal narrowly squeaked through the heritage committee, with four of nine voting members in opposition.

Gordon, Duddeck, Robert Ferguson and Ward 3 Councillor Dave Gittings voted against approving the application.

The committee is an advisory committee to Oakville’s Planning and Development council, which will have final say on the application at its meeting on July 5.