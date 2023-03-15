High profile opportunities for community-minded sponsors

Kerr Street Mission (KSM) is excited to be back live for their much-loved donor celebration event – Live on Kerr at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on May 10.

Every year 'Live on Kerr' has been a special evening of inspiration, stories and much more. 2023 is even more special because they are back live and in person! There is an exciting evening planned with entertainment, inspiring stories and more! Special guests Geri Hall (a favourite Canadian comedian and actress), and Gary Pearson (award-winning Canadian comedian) will also perform an excerpt from their sold-out “Middle Raged” Show as part of the evening.

× Expand Kerr Street Mission Middle Raged

The show will be heavily promoted around Oakville with posters and publicity of all kinds, and Oakvillenews.org will be the media sponsor. KSM is looking to partner with key organizations that will help cover costs and allow them to focus donor gifts on our mission of “providing care and a community of support” to those in our community that are in need. It will be a premier event in Oakville with great exposure for our sponsors.

Partners will be recognized on all communications, invitations, programs, event materials and social media. It is a fantastic opportunity for business to fulfill their corporate social responsibility. Do good and associate your brand with the positive impacts of KSM.

KSM is a vital organization in our community, providing care and support for approximately 900 people each week with the incredible support of our donors and an army of volunteers. Their beautiful Dream Centre is known as a beacon of love and compassion. It is the home to a food market, high school, and a central location for several other essential programs for children, youth and adults.

For more questions about how to become a sponsor or how you can get involved, reach out to us at heidi@kerrstreet.com.

Live on Kerr is an opportunity to say “Thank you” and to showcase the programs, progress and plans of KSM.

Join them on May 10 at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts as they celebrate the incredible things they have accomplished together and the supportive community (donors, volunteers, partners) that is part of the KSM family.

To purchase tickets - visit: https://www.kerrstreet.com/liveonkerr/