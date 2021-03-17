HIPPY Halton accredited by Imagine Canada's Standard Program

Ms. Leparmentier Zelie Leparmentier

Imagine Canada’s has accredited Hippy Halton under its Standards Program. With this achievement, HIPPY joins a distinguished ever-growing community of 135 non-profit organizations in Ontario dedicated to operational excellence.

"In an age where transparency and accountability accounts equally with a charity's mission, HIPPY Halton is very proud to receive its accreditation from Imagine Canada. Out of over 85,000 charities across Canada, fewer than 300 have taken this step to demonstrate good governance and leadership” HIPPY Halton Board Chair, Lesley Mansfield.

The Standards Program is a Canada-wide set of shared standards for charities and non-profits designed to help organizations strengthen their operations in five fundamental areas: board governance; financial accountability and transparency, fundraising; staff management; and volunteer involvement

“The first five years have so much to do with how the next 80 turn out”- Bill Gates

HIPPY Halton Mission

HIPPY Halton's Home Visitors empower vulnerable and newcomer mothers to prepare their pre-school children for success in school; because all children deserve an opportunity to learn and to thrive.

HIPPY (Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters) Halton provides a free preschool education for 2- 3- 4- and 5-year old vulnerable children, instruction and inclusion for their parents and employment for Newcomers who work in the program

Home Visitors are paid to train and to deliver the 30-week program in the homes of vulnerable families. HIPPY Halton serves 140 children and their parents in Milton, Burlington and Oakville.

Children learn the vital pre-reading, pre-writing and pre-math skills they need for success in Kindergarten and beyond.

Research shows that children who lag their peers at school entry seldom catch up, leading to anxiety, depression and dropping our of school and society.

Mothers build relationships with their children as they work together. Their Home Visitors (who have been mothers in the program) become their peer mentors. Their unique understanding of the challenges of settlement enables them to support and guide parents they work with.

Parents learn English, reduce their isolation and depression and develop confidence to make connections and participate in their communities.

HIPPY is the Home Visitor's first job in Canada. They learn workplace skills, lessen their isolation and build confidence and a Canadian work record.

“Earning the accreditation, especially in these changing times, shows remarkable resilience and a strong commitment to innovation and excellence. We commend the latest well-deserving recipients of the Trustmark for achieving Imagine Canada’ Standards accreditation and demonstrating outstanding adherence to sound governance” Bruce MacDonald, President and CEO of Imagine Canada

About the Standards Program

The goals of Imagine Canada’s Standards Program are to increase organizational excellence and transparency of charities and non-profits, to build resilience and to strengthen public confidence in individual organizations and the sector as a whole. To earn the accreditation, organizations must meet 73 standards in financial management and accountability, fundraising practise, board governance, staff management, and volunteer management.

Peer-review Process and Compliance

Our policies and procedures in the five areas of compliance were evaluated by a group of volunteers from the sector and were found to be compliant with the Standards Program. Accredited organizations are required to complete full re-accreditation on a five-year basis. Compliance during the accreditation period is monitored regularly and requires organizations to submit evidence demonstrating selected standards are being met.