HIPPY Halton offers more than free preschool programs to new and vulnerable families

Over the years, HIPPY Halton, which began as a preschool literacy program to help newcomers and vulnerable families, has evolved as a holistic support network for isolated and lonely mothers trying to build a future in a foreign land.

The free structured preschool program runs for 30 weeks so that children are "prepared, confident and ready to learn as they enter school" and simultaneously helps moms get involved in their children's education with a deeper understanding of the system and assimilate into the larger community.

Apart from the HIPPY program aimed at early learning of children aged 3-5 years, the Oakville-based charity also offers a SMART program targeted at children 18 months-2 years. Weekly, instructors visit the families to train the moms with the curriculum and bring free materials of books and other supplies.

In 2022, 160 families from 31 countries benefitted from the program.

To determine eligibility, a coordinator visits families to ascertain if the home visiting program can benefit the families and to clarify expectations from the curriculum.

"Sometimes mothers think that we're going to teach the children, and that's not the case. We teach the mothers how to teach their children," HIPPY Halton's Executive Director June Cockwell shared.

"So the moms have to decide when they want to sign on and undertake to work with their children for 20 minutes a day, five days a week, to get through the curriculum that we teach them every week."

Whether it is because of affordability issues or inability to attend a long day in a traditional preschool setting or different learning styles, this preschool literacy program has also seen success with families with kids with high needs, she added.

The program also allows for flexibility to finish the curriculum depending on a family's unique needs, such as an illness, vacation or a child's short attention span.

Support system for moms

In light of the parental guidance that the program offers, the executive director and the founder shared that, considering immigrant moms are often here alone without immediate family, they're quite isolated and don't have "the auntie or the mom" to seek advice from during their parenting journey.

"Our resources fill that gap and educate moms with the benefit of age-appropriate activities their child can do. That way, I'm encouraging moms to try these activities so that the kids have the opportunity to learn specific skills," she shared.

Highlighting the critical role of the home visitors in the program's success, Cockwell added that the instructors are former participants and have the appropriate understanding, empathy and mentoring skills required to help the families.

"The moms look forward to having the home visitor come and see them every week. They become mentors and friends to the moms."

The program also helps the moms develop a relationship with their children.

"It is a very special time when you put everything aside, bring down the HIPPY box of materials, and just work with your child with your undivided attention, which is hard to get these days because everyone is so busy," Cockwell added.

In addition to the general isolation of being in a new place and not knowing anyone, cultural and language barriers can make life challenging for new immigrants. The charity uses the federal government's settlement grant to help moms integrate into society.

There is a biweekly group meeting wherein speakers talk to the moms about different issues they want to know about.

"Mums can talk to each other and form relationships with peers while listening to these speakers," Cockwell pointed out.

