Hope Place Centres saves lives

“I cannot put into words the lives that United Way has saved during this pandemic.”

Deborah Gatenby, CEO of Hope Place Centres, has experienced the COVID-19 crisis in ways few of us have.

Hope Place Centres provide a residential treatment program for people afflicted with the diseases of alcoholism and drug addiction. Once their sickness is in remission, graduates of the program move into a twelve-step fellowship to receive support. With it, they can embrace life. Without it, the disease can come back. “Just because the monkey is not on your back doesn’t mean the circus isn’t still in town,” says Deborah, quoting an Alcoholics Anonymous saying.

In the words of physician Graeme C., an alcoholic who has been sober for many years, “The fellowship helps me to like myself, and when I like myself, I don’t have to use something to change myself.”

These Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous fellowships have always been in-person. In a typical year, Hope Place Centres supports 200-250 people in their twelve-step fellowship for a year after they become clean and completed residential treatment. In COVID-19, the entire fellowship community closed. Yet, says Deborah, addiction kills more people in a month than COVID-19 will take in its entire trajectory.

The impact of this on the addiction community was devastating. Many who had only just become clean or sober were without any follow-up. Many who had graduated from the Hope Place Centre support program were thrown into isolation, lost jobs, and were overcome with fear and uncertainty. They began to crumble. The demand for Hope Place services tripled, and for a terrible moment in time, the #3 cause of attrition on the waitlist was death.

The implications were far-reaching. Like many others, addiction sufferers found themselves trying to work remotely while their children were attending school online, or pre-schoolers had to stay in the home. Without support, some were unable to cope. In some cases, children were even removed from mothers, adding deep moral injury to the stresses that were already pushing these sufferers to breaking point.

Clearly, Hope Place Centres had to respond. An unequivocally essential service, “we absolutely could not close”. To offset the absence of in-person twelve-step fellowship, they had to convert to virtual delivery, and they had to do it instantaneously. Yet many clients, if they had internet service at all, obtained it through café wi-fi, and cafés were closed down.

“The United Way really came to the table. They are the MVPs of this pandemic,” says Deborah. United Way made it possible for Hope Place to provide treatment for over 600 people, triple the normal number. They funded the pivot to virtual delivery, paying for hardware and internet connectivity.

Hope Place Centres Hope Place Plays it Safe Employees taking every measure to ensure services continue uninterrupted

The strain on Hope Place staff was enormous, as not only were there far more clients, but their issues intensified. Along with the massive challenges of staving off relapses and helping people become clean again, and supporting them to stay that way, there were financial challenges as families lost income. “United Way had to become Santa,” says Deborah, “they funded gifts for many children of our clients who would have had nothing otherwise.”

With the help of your donations, the United Way supported the enormous and challenging transition that was forced on Hope Place Centres by the pandemic. Your donations saved lives.

“Give like lives depend on it,” urges Deborah, “because they do.”

Many of us have charities we support for personal reasons. However, there is a wide variety of needs in our community. The United Way goes to great lengths to identify these needs and find and assist vital agencies with good processes to address them. United Way funds mean these agencies can spend more of their resources helping Oakville residents and less of them looking for money. As donors, we can’t know the best way to spread our donations around, but donations of all sizes from many Oakvilleans can be turned to their best effect through the United Way. And who knows when we, or someone close to us, will need help from one of these services. Our donations to the United Way ensure they will all be there for us if that day comes.