Let's celebrate Earth Week in Oakville

It’s Earth Week! This time of year, you would normally find Oakvillegreen community volunteers out with shovels in hand, taking action at tree-planting and clean-up events to green up Oakville. Things may be different this year, but we won’t let COVID slow down our progress!

That’s why we wanted to challenge you to get outside and join us in our

“Go Green and Beat the Isolation Blues!” Challenge.

Here are some things you can do in your backyard and neighbourhood to support local biodiversity and find enjoyment in nature during these tough times.

Action #1: Dig in and Plant a Native Tree (or 2, or 3...)

Early spring is the perfect time to plant trees. Assess your site conditions and plan accordingly. From now until April 28th, we are hosting our annual Native Plant Sale, with over 23 varieties of trees, shrubs, and plants. Find just what you need to jumpstart your growing season!

Not sure how to plant a tree? Watch our tutorial here:

Action #2: Share Seeds with Friends

Support friends or family who might be feeling isolated. Order and send them some native seeds and grow some pollinator-friendly wildflowers together. Compare notes as they grow! Make a plan to reunite to plant them in the garden when we can safely gather again.

Some good seed options are Coneflower, Butterfly milkweed and Rudbeckia. Good online sources for native seeds include Urban Harvest, OSC’s wide selection of Wildflower Seeds, or RBG’s free Seed Library!

Action #3: Evict the Invasives!

Karen Brock Garlic Mustard plant

Be on the lookout for Garlic Mustard and other invasive plants in your garden, along park paths, and in local green spaces this Spring. Don your masks and head out on a family expedition to pull them!

These pesky plants quickly take over natural areas, out-competing native plants and reducing food sources and habitat for our native wildlife & pollinators. One garlic mustard plant can produce over 8,000 seeds!

Please get to know Garlic Mustard; what they look like and learn the best ways to remove them. Their leaves are the easiest way to identify this pesky plant. When crushed, the leaves will release a strong garlic smell. They will have sharp teeth and are triangular in shape. Hand pulling is the easiest method to get rid of isolated patches of Garlic Mustard.

Action #4: Be a Backyard Detective

Discover what species are hiding in your backyard and local urban forest! Sign onto iNaturalist, an app where you can record your observations of plants and animals, meet other nature-lovers, and add to the record of plants and wildlife found in Oakville. You can download iNaturalist for Apple or Android.

Action #5: Have Fun Making Seedballs

A great kid-friendly activity. Launch and watch pollinator-friendly plants grow this spring! It’s a fun way to add native perennials to your garden and support local biodiversity. All you need is modelling clay, soil, and seeds. Watch our easy tutorial!

Action #6: Plan Ahead and Register to Volunteer with Oakvillegreen

Some exciting greening projects are taking shape for this Spring and Fall. Register to help plant a Pollinator Meadow, tend our Community Pollinator Gardens, lend a hand with a Depave project, or plant some trees with us! Lots of opportunities for you and your family, more details to come!

Let’s take some action apart, to make a big impact together!