How Jamaica saved Jews during the Holocaust

FriesenPress Dreams of Re-Creation in Jamaica by Diana Cooper-Clark

In celebration of Black History Month and in conjunction with the Interfaith Council of Halton, the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) with Shaarei-Beth El Congregation is hosting an event to focus on the unlikely and unknown story of how Jamaica tried to save Jews during the Holocaust.

Our afternoon will begin with a Jamaican-Jewish theme lunch featuring food specialties from both our cultures, including kosher jerk chicken, coconut rice and Caribbean punch.

“Bringing people together over food is a great way to break the ice”, said Rabbi Stephen Wise of Shaarei-Beth El Congregation, his excitement building for this unique opportunity.

Following lunch, Professor Diana Cooper-Clark of York University will present information from her book that uncovers a 'hidden' history in the Holocaust narrative. She will tell us about the stories of seventeen Holocaust survivors who escaped to Jamaica and who are among the last eyewitnesses. As well she reveals the involvement of Jamaican Jews with the refugees and the Holocaust and the virtually unknown story of the killing of Caribbean Jews in Nazi concentration camps.

These compelling tales bring together World War II, Jewish refugees and Jamaicans, stories that have previously slipped through the cracks of history. As a child of six years old in Jamaica, Cooper-Clark read a book about the Nazis and swore to spend the rest of her life bearing witness to the Holocaust.

Following her talk, we will break up into smaller groups where members of the different faiths and cultures represented here in Halton can sit together and start to have more intimate discussions on stories of survival, the triumph of hope over loss and the benefits of our diverse Canadian communities working together for inclusivity and change.

The event takes place in the sanctuary of Shaarei-Beth El synagogue, located at 186 Morrison Road in Southeast Oakville. This special free program begins at 1 pm with lunch. All are welcome to attend. Please register through the CCAH Event link or at www.sbe.ca.