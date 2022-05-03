How to safely plan for home renovations

× Expand Erik Mclean (Unsplash)

Spring marks the start of home renovations, new construction and upgrades on private and commercial properties. May is Building Safety Month, and the town of Oakville is advising the community to prioritize safety when starting any building project.

The town’s Building Services team is reminding residents and contractors to consult with the town about permit requirements before building a deck, planning an addition, creating a basement walkup, installing solar roof panels, and other home improvements.

Securing a building permit and hiring a licensed, experienced professional are two ways to ensure the construction is legal, reduce safety risks, and provide property owners peace of mind their project meets Ontario’s Building Code standards.

In 2021, Oakville’s Building Services department eliminated a backlog of permits by simplifying and streamlining processes to be more customer focused. The town launched an online building permit service to help residents and contractors apply, track and pay for permits, request inspections and view the results – from anywhere.

Three steps for building safely

Hire qualified professionals: Do your research to identify a qualified, licensed professional. Get started by visiting the town’s website for a listing of licensed contractors. Get a building permit: Building Services staff are available to help make your project safe. They can provide up-to-date information and advice on the by-laws and Building Code requirements to help with smoother approvals. A building permit is an essential step to turn your designs into reality and delivers great value knowing your design is safe. Email [email protected] or apply through the online services web page. Book inspections: After getting a building permit, you can book an inspection, which is part of our service. Building inspectors ensure your project is built to code from start to finish. That’s peace of mind to you and your family. If you are running into a construction challenge, give your inspector a call for assistance.

Construction activity remains robust, and by issuing building permits and conducting inspections the town is doing its part to keep your construction safe.

In 2021, over 2,500 property owners and constructors applied for building permits in Oakville to ensure their construction plans were designed and reviewed for safety. The town also conducted more than 40,000 safety inspections last year to ensure construction undertaken was safe and built to Ontario’s Building Code standards.

“Building safely and smartly goes hand in hand to create a safe, livable and sustainable Oakville," said Mayor Rob Burton today. "I want to thank the town’s building staff who offer expert advice and excellent service in navigating the complex by-laws and legislative requirements of building safely."

Building Services regularly collaborates with developers, infill builders, contractors, designers and residents to streamline the building permit process. Burton also "encourages everyone to reach out to our staff first before beginning any construction or renovation work."

More information about building permits is available online here.