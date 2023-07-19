Ideas to engage visiting seniors this summer

UnSplash

For many families, this sunny and bright summer is sweeter, happier, and an exercise of memories-in-the-making with parents visiting from different parts of the world. However, engaging seniors and keeping them meaningfully busy may get trickier as life gets in the way. Sometimes language and cultural barriers in the unknown land can add to their loneliness and hesitation to step out and explore independently.

How about using their interests, applying their skills, reviving their long-lost passion, or simply aiding them in making new community connections? Try some of the ideas we compiled for you, and let us know which one your parents liked the most and benefitted from.

Religious Connections: Based on their spiritual practices, you can contact local places of worship and enquire about regular events. Most places of worship have community groups organizing events, prayers, and classes. Such events will help them continue practising familiar customs and give you chances to re-establish old routines while participating together. Stay Fit: Outdoor activities can be an ideal way to make the most of the fleeting summer. Check Bronte Creek Provincial Park posts on outdoor yoga classes or see if yoga classes are run at your neighbourhood parks. Attending these free events, walking around the family-friendly trails with a group of seniors from the neighbourhood and scheduling daily meet-ups in the park can be beautiful ways for the parents to know neighbours and the area and stay active. Storytelling: Remember the tales that our grandparents told us before putting us to sleep. Even those of you who haven’t had the chance to create such memories know how precious such experiences can be. You can plan Grandmother-storytimes for the neighbourhood kids or children from your community. Folklores, fables or any theme you choose, grandparents can add their insights to each reading and make it unique. Secret Recipes: Many of us have prized possession of our grandma’s favourite curry or cake recipes or are blessed to learn hands-on from her. How about grabbing a similar opportunity now? You can recreate that culinary magic at home by organizing cooking/baking sessions with your parents. Let the children, close friends and neighbours learn about culture, people, food and traditions. Giving Back: Our town has several volunteer-driven charities and community-building organizations. You can contact YMCA, Food4Kids Halton, Safetynet Children & Youth charities or local tutoring organizations needing teachers in several languages. Depending on the skillset and interests of your parents, they can be suitably assigned to volunteering opportunities.

If you are still wracking your brain and not entirely convinced, revisiting your childhood memories and trying to identify their long-forgotten dreams can be a good try! Get a Town of Oakville membership to learn swimming, tennis, pottery or painting or join fellow gardeners in the community and get their hands dirty or even enrol them in the Oakville Public Library book club!