Incentivizing cost-saving home energy retrofits

Canadians are experiencing the impacts of climate change. By investing in initiatives that lower emissions and increase the resiliency of communities, Canada’s low-emission energy future will create jobs.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan and Federation of Canadian Municipalities President Joanne Vanderheyden announced a $1.8 million investment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, driving cost savings for Ontario communities through FCM’s Green Municipal Fund (GMF)

Ontario municipalities across may receive up to $175,000 to design or conduct feasibility studies on implementing home energy efficiency retrofit financing programs in their communities.

Oakville Enterprises Corporation , the unregulated arm of Oakville Hydro, a corporation wholly owned by the Town of Oakville , will receive $70,000 to complete a feasibility study on a home energy retrofit financing program, in partnership with the town.

GMF’s Community Efficiency Financing initiative helps communities of all sizes implement innovative local financing programs that directly help homeowners cut their GHG emissions, make their homes more energy-efficient, comfortable and affordable, and create local jobs to keep the local economy moving.

These initiatives highlight some of the ways GMF continues to build on its 20-year record of supporting transformative environmental initiatives at the community level. The Government of Canada has invested $1.65 billion in GMF since its inception, enabling municipalities to support projects like this that leverage local resources to drive innovative solutions.