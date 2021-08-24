Indoor library storytimes for young children resume this September

The long-awaited in-person Storytimes for young children are set to resume at Oakville Public Library (OPL), starting September 2021. These programs are timed well as families have been waiting eagerly for in-person OPL activities to kickstart again for the tiny ones as we inch towards the post-Covid normal times.

OPL will offer both Family Storytime and Babytime in-person and indoors, focusing on the recommended method of interaction for the early childhood program. “Oakville Public Library is a place for not only lifelong learning but also as a place of social connection and access to resources. We aim to continue to bring the community together safely in support of Oakville’s recovery,” said Danika Bernard, Program Development Manager of OPL.

“Parents with young children have been isolated during the pandemic. We hope to bring them together again safely and provide opportunities for both social interaction between children and caregivers and to share early childhood literacy practices with caregivers," she added.

Family Storytime, designed for children aged six months to 5 years, will be offered multiple times a week. Library staff will host a fun-filled program outlined with stories and songs. OPL will run Babytime twice weekly for the September to December session.

Babytime was also offered before COVID-19 and was designed to provide families with children ages 0-12 months an opportunity to connect socially, interact, and share early literacy practices. As an alternative to Babytime during the pandemic, OPL ran a virtual program called New Parent Connections in partnership with Oakville Parent-Child Centre. This virtual program will continue until December. In addition, caregivers can enroll for virtual sessions of Early Literacy Storytime if they are unavailable for in-person programs.

A maximum of five (5) households with four (4) people per household can register for one event. OPL will offer in-person programs which align with health and safety guidelines as long as the Halton Region and Ontario province deem it safe. Branches with large enough space to maintain physical distancing will run these programs.

Considering the bearing of social connections on mental health, especially now due to ongoing isolation and the general impact of the pandemic, OPL is set to offer more in-person options starting Fall. There will be three delivery models of programs; in-person indoor, in-person outdoor, and virtual.