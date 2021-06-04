Inspiring Hope for the elderly

× Expand Churchill Place

Halton Alive, a local non-profit organization, brings cheer to over 6,500 elderly residents. This past year, they have already delivered 6,000 Christmas cards and 4,500 letters to the elderly in long-term care and retirement homes. For Mother’s Day, they delivered 6,633 homemade paper flowers to the elderly!

Halton Alive launched the Inspire Hope campaign in April 2020 in response to the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on the elderly.

“We knew that being isolated and unable to have visitors meant many would be lonely and depressed - that’s heartbreaking,” said Elea Hofman, Halton Alive’s Executive Director. ”The elderly are valued and important members of society, so, to help bring hope and encouragement, we just found ways to connect while being physically distanced.”

Approximately 75 long-term care, retirement homes and hospices across Halton Region, Hamilton, Stoney Creek, and Niagara Falls have been involved with Inspire Hope initiatives, and the positive feedback has been unanimous among residents and staff.

This Lifestyle and Programs Manager summed it up beautifully, “Thank you so very much for the beautiful flowers. My word, the amount of time and effort that was put into these beautiful creations, they are stunning. Thank you so much to you and your team for everything you do to uplift the spirits of our community. Our residents have seen the beautiful bouquet which we are showcasing at our concierge desk. Residents and staff are all talking about how incredible they are. We will be placing the stemmed flowers on each resident's place setting on Mother's Day to give them a wow moment of thoughtfulness and beauty. They will be in awe, I'm certain. The best part is that they will have something to look back on in memory for years to come. So very thoughtful!” - Brenda

The response from the community has been incredible, with 100s of volunteers helping to make each initiative possible. It has been a great opportunity to get involved despite lockdown restrictions. So far, 170 individuals and families, including 13 schools and 9 church groups, have discovered the rewards of giving to those more vulnerable than themselves through family-friendly, creative initiatives.

“Thank you, Halton Alive! It was a pleasure for Jack to be able to give back to the community.” - Mother of a high school student.

The Inspire Hope Campaign is helping to bridge the gap between generations as we see young and old connecting and even sending letters back and forth. The world is more beautiful when we love and respect each other.

Halton Alive coordinates a new initiative every other month. The most recent flower initiative saw an incredible 6,633 handmade flowers delivered to elderly residents. These paper flowers now decorate the rooms of the elderly and are a sign of spring and a symbol of hope!

Everyone can be part of demonstrating love and care for those in our communities who are most vulnerable during this time. The next initiative is sidewalk chalking during June and August. Get involved at www.haltonalive.ca/inspirehope or contact Community Engagement Coordinator Tawnya Stanus at [email protected] or 905-632-3232.