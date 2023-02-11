IODE celebrating 90 years of service

× Expand IODE IODE shop on Kerr Street

IODE is a national women’s charitable organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals through education support, community service and citizenship programs. Founded by Angela Bruce, the IODE in Oakville was established in June 1933 and will celebrate its 90th birthday!

The Oakville chapter runs the IODE Thrift shop at 432 Kerr St - a popular destination for shoppers looking for excellent thrifting bargains.

Given that the shop has been around so long in Oakville, it receives numerous high-quality donations.

The shop sells housewares, home décor, jewelry, women’s and men’s fashion, as well as seasonal items. Items are usually priced even more reasonably than in other similar shops. New donations are put out on the floor twice a week.

IODE IODE scholarship award recipients for 2022

Donations need to be dropped off at the shop during business hours as the shop does not have an outdoor donation bin. Also, contributions need to be clean and ready to be put out.

The shop does accept small electrical appliances in working order but does not accept furniture, sports equipment or large household items due to the limited space in the shop. The volunteer-run shop is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 12:00 to 3:30 pm; on Thursday, hours are extended from 12:00 to 5:30 pm.

The first IODE shop was in downtown Oakville and then moved to the corner of Rebecca and Kerr. About 15 years ago, it moved to its present location at 432 Kerr St., which is on the N.W. corner of Kerr and Stewart St. just South of Speers Rd. The moves have been made due to the ever-increasing cost of the rent.

The IODE has members as well as volunteers. Members meet on the first Tuesday of the month from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at St. Paul’s United Church. The meetings start with a guest speaker and then are followed by refreshments and a monthly chapter meeting. The Executive meets on the last Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Volunteers and new members are welcome.

As of 2023, IODE has 33 members and 15 volunteers. There are many opportunities to get involved. Either at meetings or helping at the shop with sales, sorting and pricing. IODE members and volunteers enjoy working together in a friendly, flexible environment where each person can contribute according to her talents and time. Members also enjoy getting together for Spring and Christmas for a restaurant social.

Funds raised by the Oakville IODE shop are for bursaries for Oakville students, helping them to further their education at the post-secondary institution of their choice. Funds are also distributed to over a dozen well-deserving charities in Oakville and surrounding areas.

IODE members are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals through education support, community service and citizenship programs. Often, members' actions have far-reaching effects beyond the expected outcome of the donation. As time passes, the impacts of IODE acts of kindness, donations, service and support come to light in various ways.

Belonging to IODE is being part of a group of innovative, like-minded women working together to make the world a better place. IODE women are dedicated to a better Canada. It doesn't get any better than that!