Iroquois Ridge Pool closed March 12-13

The Town of Oakville has closed the pool at Iroquois Ridge Community Centre for this entire weekend, March 12 and 13, 2022.

The Town says a previously scheduled swim meet is the reason for the weekend-long closure, and the pool will reopen on Monday, March 14.

"Due to a swim meet at the Iroquois Ridge Community Centre pool," a spokesperson for the Town said, "all drop-in swim programs and swimming lessons will be cancelled on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13."

All other indoor pools are still operating, and residents can visit the Drop-In Programs webpage to review swimming options "at one of our other facilities" in Oakville. They also thank residents "for understanding."

Closures at Town recreation facilities are normally published 1-2 weeks in advance. More information about this weekend's event can be found online here.