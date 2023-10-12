Iroquois Ridge Pool closed this weekend

× Expand z pm on Unsplash Swimming pool

You won’t need your swim cap this weekend, from Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The Iroquois Ridge Community Centre Pool is hosting an Oakville Aquatic Club Swim Meet on Saturday and Sunday which means that all registered swimming and drop-in programs are cancelled.

The Iroquois Ridge Community Centre Pool is a massive facility with eight lanes, a leisure pool with a water slide, hydrojets, as well as ramp and stair access.

For anyone interested in planning a future visit, the town has outlined a list of admission pricing that ranges from $3.84 - $14.40, which more information can be found on here.

Now, no reason to be disappointed, as the town has provided a list of alternative drop-in program options and schedules.

More details about the Iroquois Ridge pool closure is available online here.