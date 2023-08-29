Iroquois Ridge pools closing for maintenance this week

× Expand Town of Oakville

Iroquois Ridge Community Centre will be temporarily closing its two pools this week for regularly scheduled maintenance. The closure is expected to last two days.

The town of Oakville regularly schedules these closures for maintenance and cleaning, with indoor pools commonly closing in the summer for short periods while the town's outdoor pools are in operation.

Both pools at the Iroquois Ridge Community Centre will be closed later this week on Thursday, August 31 and Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The pools are expected to re-open this weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

For swim opportunities at our other community centres, listings can be found on Oakville's Swimming webpage.