Oakville’s Ishaan Grota crowned Junior Champion at CNE’s Rising Star Talent Competition

The CNE’s final rounds of competition took place this past weekend, and saw Oakville’s Ishaan Grotra take home the top prize; 48 other contestants were vying for glory in the same Junior Category.

12-year-old Grotra stunned the crowd with his powerful voice and took home a cash prize of $1000.

Another Oakvillian, 11-year-old dancer Kaitlyn Lau, was the first runner up of the competition, finishing right behind Grotra.

The CNE’s Rising Star is one of the longest standing talent competitions in Ontario and has been showcasing and promoting local, undiscovered talent for over thirty years.

Contestants are judged “on their natural ability, audience appeal, stage presence and the quality of their performance.” The CNE counts jazz star Matt Dusk, famed choreographer and dancer Blake McGrath, and many more as former winners.

Founded in 1879, the Canadian National Exhibition is Canada’s largest community celebration and one of the largest fairs in North America. The CNE annually attracts 1.4 million people over 18 days, and the fair has an annual economic impact of $128.3 million on the province of Ontario and $93.1 million on the Greater Toronto Area.

