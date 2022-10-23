J.D.M. James Stewart spoke at Canadian Club of Halton

× Expand Canadian Club of Halton

J.D.M. James Stewart, the author of Being Prime Minister, was a most interesting speaker at the recent Canadian Club of Halton dinner/speaker event. His insight and commentary about Canadian Prime Ministers proved an entertaining evening for all. It speaks highly of Stewart as a teacher of Canadian history when his student brings their parent to hear him speak.

Susan Sheppard L-R: Elizabeth, James Stewart and past CCH president Barry Wylie and his wife Angie.

His initial quote from Lester Pearson was a thought-inspiring way to start his presentation, “Prime ministers require the hide of a rhinoceros, the morals of St. Francis, the patience of Job, the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the leadership of Napoleon, the magnetism of a Beatle and the subtlety of Machiavelli.”

Wow! Who knew?

Everyone knows the improbability of one person, let alone twenty-three, owning all of those characteristics. Given this perspective, it was an enlightening evening where the brightest moments reminded us of the everyday commitments of 22 men and one woman to hold Canada’s supreme office. A truly delightful evening and, most recently, an engaging read into even more lesser-known characteristics of being Prime Minister. They are only human, after all, but nevertheless care deeply for Canada.

The book, Being Prime Minister is available at Different Drummer Books.

Canadian Club speakers volunteer their time and expertise at no charge. To acknowledge their generosity, each is given a selection of quality wines from a Niagara winery and a $500 donation to an organization chosen by each speaker. Stewart chose “The 2 Intelligence Company Senate,” a non-profit organization devoted to enhancing and enriching the lives of past and serving soldiers and officers of 2 Intelligence Company.

About the Canadian Club of Halton

The Canadian Club of Halton presents a dynamic forum to explore issues that matter most to Canada. It provides a welcoming social environment for inquisitive, influential, and engaged Canadians. The Canadian Club is an opportunity for all who share a keen interest in contemporary Canadian life and who seek context, perspective and a deeper level of understanding. The club promotes Canadian identity by providing notable, knowledgeable and celebrated speakers on a wide variety of subjects. It is a volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization.

The Canadian Club of Halton's next speaker is Kevin Donovan on Nov. 17. Mr. Donovan is the Chief Investigative Reporter for the Toronto Star and author of The Billionaire Murders: The Mysterious Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman.

Dinner/speaker meetings are held at the Oakville Conference Centre.

For more information or to register for the next event, visit www.canadianclubhalton.ca.