January is Crime Stoppers Month

Today marks the beginning of Crime Stoppers Month, in Halton and across North America. January recognizes the group’s efforts to help law enforcement resolve crimes. It’s also a time to show appreciation for the team of members that make the work possible.

Crime Stoppers aims to encourage community participation in solving crimes, by offering awards of up to $2000 for useful tips that lead to arrests. All tips are kept anonymous.

“This is an opportunity to our non-profit program and the volunteers who work tirelessly to bring safety initiatives to the Halton region,” says Colin Jessome, Executive Director at Crime Stoppers of Halton.

32nd year of Crime Stoppers in Halton Region

Crime Stoppers was founded in 1976 in Albuquerque, New Mexico in an effort to deal with extremely high crime rates. The issue was a hesitance on the part of locals to come forward as witnesses to violent crimes. The idea was to recreate the crime through video re-enactments and offer financial compensation to anyone who might have information that could lead to a break in the case.

The organization began its Halton Chapter in 1988, celebrating it’s 30th anniversary two years ago.

Since it came to Ontario, Crime Stoppers tips have paid out over $8 million in rewards and led to over 120,000 arrests.

Ontario Crime Stoppers Statistics since founding

Arrests: 126,625

Rewards Paid: $8,330,511

Arson Loss Value: $30,761,779

Property Recovered: $310,696,204

Drugs Seized: $1,940,251,177

Halton is one the safest regions in all of Canada. It was the country's municipality with the lowest Crime Severity Index 14 years in a row according Statistics Canada.

× Expand 2019 Crime Severity Index The Crime Severity Index compares both the volume of crime in a community as well as its relative seriousness.

The Crime Stoppers organization believes this is due in part to the cooperation and sense of community that their tipping system helps to cultivate.

Crime Stoppers can not release specific information about cases where a tip proved useful, out of caution.

“As proud as we are for all the tips and support from Halton residents, we are unable to share arrest successes as we don’t want to put the Tipsters in jeopardy,” says Jessome. “We let the bad guys keep guessing how they were arrested.”

That being said, tips have been used to solve crimes having to do with violence, property theft, arson, drugs, human trafficking and many other criminal activities.

Addressing the Opioid Crisis

A criminal issue that's at the forefront of Oakville minds is the selling of methamphetamines and opioids.

Early last month, Halton Regional Council appealed to both Federal and Provincial governments for a detailed plan for dealing with an expected rise in opioid deaths this year.

There were 32 opioid-related calls to Halton Regional Police in November, almost double the amount from November 2018. Law enforcement and advocacy groups have concerns that the pandemic is exacerbating existing issues in communities across Canada.

courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Halton Crime Stoppers Fentanyl PSA

Crime Stoppers has dealt extensively in opioid criminal cases.

"This program has been so successful worldwide, but particularly here at home, it has resulted in countless arrests and many major drug seizures," says Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner.

Crime Stoppers of Halton is in the process of developing new drug control strategies for 2021.

“Opioid addictions and overdoses in Halton is… a huge concern,” says Executive Director Jessome. “Crime Stoppers is currently spearheading a new approach.” The group’s new plan will target traffickers and aims to make it harder for them to deal in Halton Region.

167 people died in Halton from opioid overdoses from 2014-2019. So far in 2020, there have been 37 suspected drug-related deaths in our region.

“Every tip from the public is investigated,” writes HRPS Constable Nadine Clarke on the Crime Stoppers of Halton website. Constable Clarke works as a liaison between the police and Crime Stoppers. “Every dose of Fentanyl taken off our streets is a life potentially saved.”

How to help out

"Halton Crime Stoppers have been an important partner of the HRPS fo many many years," reflects Chief Tanner.

Crime Stoppers is, and always has been, about community engagement. Jessome believes that the success of Crime Stoppers of Halton can be seen as a testament to the strength of community in Oakville and surrounding towns.

PM Trudeau salutes Crime Stoppers A 2019 letter from the Prime Minister celebrating Crime Stoppers month.

“Worth noting: we receive hundreds of tops per month and approved over $12,000 in rewards since 2019,” says Jessome. “And less than 20% of tipsters retrieve their award, further compounding that Halton residents (for the most part) want what’s best for the community.”

Crime Stoppers of Halton relies on a wide network of volunteers for fundraising and organization. If you want to help the group, you can donate, volunteer or submit a tip.

“We encourage all who want to help us continue to keep Halton safe to get involved,” says Jessome. “Follow and share on social media and tell your friends.”

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.