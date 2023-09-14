Why are jewish people celebrating new year now?

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Table set for Rosh HaShannah

Rosh HaShanah is a Jewish holiday that marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year. It is usually celebrated in September or October, depending on the Hebrew calendar. This year, Rosh HaShanah starts at sunset on Friday, Sept. 15. The holiday lasts two days and is a time for reflection, repentance, and celebration.

During Rosh HaShanah, Jewish people gather in synagogues to participate in prayer services and hear the sound of the shofar, a ram's horn. Oakville's synagogue is Sharrei-Beth El Congregation on Morrison. The shofar is blown to symbolize God's coronation as King and a call to repentance.

Rosh HaShanah is also a time for personal introspection and self-evaluation. Many Jewish people engage in acts of teshuvah, which means repentance or returning to a path of righteousness. It involves reflecting on one's behaviour, seeking forgiveness from those one has wronged, and committing to improving oneself in the coming year.

In many Jewish homes, parents will seek forgiveness from their children, children from their parents, and spouses from each other since it is humbly thought that we all have done things, big or small, requiring forgiveness.

Food also plays a vital role in Rosh HaShanah celebrations. Similar to other religious traditions, family and friends gather to enjoy a feast. In our household, this includes chicken soup with matzah balls, gefilte fish, brisket with red cabbage and bread dumplings, apples dipped in honey, symbolizing a sweet new year, and a round challah bread, which represents the cyclical nature of life.

A typical greeting for Rosh HaShannah is "Shanah Tovah," which means "Good Year" in Hebrew.

Overall, Rosh HaShanah is a meaningful holiday that combines reflection, repentance, and celebration as the Jewish community welcomes the New Year.