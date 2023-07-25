John Harold Marlatt - 1948 to 2023

× Expand Oakville News N.M. John Marlatt

The Moonshine Cafe released his wife's announcement regarding the recent passing of John Marlatt, the cafe's founder.

"As some of you know by now, we lost our fearless leader in the wee hours this morning. My beloved husband, John Marlatt, passed away during emergency surgery to remove a large aneurism found in his stomach.

"He suffered a variety of ailments over the past two months, leaving him quite weak and extremely tired.

"John was a larger-than-life character with an extremely quick wit that kept our Moonshine patrons constantly entertained.

Maro Flowers left at the doorstep of the Moonshine Cafe

"I want to thank all of you for reaching out to me with your kind words and love. I am overwhelmed with pride with how respected and loved my Johnny was.

"He will be missed dearly and daily by everyone who knew him. The Moonshine will never be the same without our Johnny Boy."

John Marlatt was born and raised in Oakville and passed at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital.

He was a devoted father to Jen (Mike Dykstra), Dan (Angela) and James (Lou) MacKaythe, a loving husband to Jane, a caring grandpa to Tyler, Braiden, Carter, Kate and Liam and a dear brother to Dave (Carol), Dianne (Bruce), Dana (Lauren) and the late Mike (Cynthia).

Many know John through his creation - the Moonshine Cafe on Kerr Street. A true music man, John provided 100s of musicians with a stage to share their music in an intimate setting. It was one of the few locations in the GTA featuring live original music.

John can be heard singing (Shadow of a Man, Cowboys & Tumbleweeds, and One Rusted Hinge) at ReverbNation.

Along with the 400-plus tributes and condolences shared on Moonshine's Facebook page, MP Pam Damoff shared, "Devastating news. John Marlatt was a legend who brought live music, home-style hospitality and fun night after night to Moonshine Cafe - a fixture in Kerr Village. My deepest sympathy to Jane and their family. Such a huge loss #RIP."

Condolences can be made at koprivataylor.com/john-marlatt. Further information regarding the celebration of life will be available later.

