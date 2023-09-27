Join MP Pam Damoff’s 2023-2024 Youth Council

× Expand Pam Damoff

Attention high school youth in Oakville North-Burlington! An exciting opportunity awaits you to get involved in federal politics, make a difference in your community, meet like-minded individuals, and join a local forum that provides a youth perspective on issues affecting the community. We invite you to submit your application for MP Pam Damoff’s 2023-2024 youth council.

The youth council will run from November 2023 until June 2024, meeting approximately once a month. By participating in the council, members will not only gain valuable knowledge about federal politics and community issues, but they will also be eligible to receive volunteer hours, which can be used towards their graduation requirements.

To ensure a comprehensive and productive learning experience, the council will have limited spots for members. Therefore, early application submission is encouraged. The deadline to submit your application is October 23, at the end of the business day.

To apply for the youth council, visit MP Damoff’s website. The application form can be found there, which will require basic personal information and a statement of interest. Make sure to submit your application on time to be considered for this unique opportunity.

If you have any questions or need further clarification, please feel free to reach out to the team at pam.damoff@parl.gc.ca. They will be more than happy to assist you.