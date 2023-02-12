Join Oakville Allies to participate in #ActsofAllyship and celebrate Treaty Day

× Expand National Archives of Canada

Members of Gimaa (Chief) R. Stacey Laforme’s Ally Leadership Council invite the Oakville community members to commemorate the 203rd Anniversary of the signing of Treaty 22 on February 28 by participating in the Acts of Allyship campaign and in local Treaty Day events.

Join more than 15 organizations that have signed the online Commitment to Truth & Allyship or those who have created their own, including Sheridan College, the YMCA of Oakville, Oakville Public Library and the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, and share Acts of Allyship online.

Launched at Sheridan College during Treaty week in November, the Acts of Allyship and Grateful Treaty Person campaign is a community-based initiative like Random Acts of Kindness, encouraging individuals and organizations to engage in actions to propel reconciliation forward throughout the community. Acts of Allyship encourages residents to sign the online commitment form and download the Grateful Treaty Person Toolkit, an online learning resource, in preparation for Treaty Day on February 28.

"Allyship is not an end; it is a beginning,” said Gimaa Laforme, “An understanding that must welcome all. A voice for the future, for our people, for our children, for our planet."

“Governments won’t fix racism or enable true reconciliation. It has to be the people of Canada who do the work and make it happen,” said Lead Debwewin Advisory Council, Elder Peter Schuler. “I think that community to community, people to people, is the way to go.”

“The Foundation is pleased to share a new report, “Friendship, Peace and Respect for All Future Generations: Oakville-based treaty relationships between the Mississaugas and the Crown'', which explains the original intent of the Treaties, outlines the shared history between the communities of Oakville and the Mississaugas, and explores why the Mississaugas are no longer in Oakville,” says Wendy Rinella CEO of Oakville Community Foundation. “We are grateful to the Oakville Public Library for hosting the event, the report author and many advisors, as well as the sponsors for supporting this report, including RBC, Sagen, the Larry and Gerry Wilson Family Fund and the Kenny Family Foundation.”

A local Treaty Day event will be held at Oakville Public Library’s Central Branch. The report’s author, Emma Stelter, MCFN’s Governance and Policy Analyst, and MCFN’s Debwewin Lead Georgia LaForme, will discuss the report's main themes and respond to attendees' questions. Attendees will also be able to become an Ally by signing the Acts of Allyship Commitment Form.

On March 4, local community representatives will be travelling to MCFN, where a feast and performances will occur. RBC is the Title Sponsor for this community treaty celebration featuring Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter Susan Aglukark, with special performances by Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton’s Steel Pan Drummers and Calypso Singers and ArtHouse Hip-Hop Dancers. Selected poets from the recent post-secondary Allyship Poetry contest will be showcased. Mohawk chef Tawnya Brant of Top Chef Canada will cater the event.

“This first annual event serves as an opportunity for the Oakville community to give thanks and acknowledge our allyship and reciprocity with the Mississaugas,” said Jeff Bradley, Regional Vice President Halton for RBC and Ally Leader Council Member, “RBC is pleased to support this inaugural event at MCFN, and we look forward to celebrating with members of the Oakville and Mississauga communities.”

The March 4th event is open to everyone living or working on the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. Residents of Oakville will have the opportunity to watch the performances virtually.

The Foundation also provides copies of the Mocassin Identifier Kits to all Oakville Elementary schools leading up to Treaty Day. Check the Debwewin website for other local events.

About Debwewin: The Oakville Truth Project

Debwewin: The Oakville Truth Project, a collaboration between the Oakville Community Foundation and MCFN, is proud to present this integrated community celebration in recognition of Treaty Week and the signing of Treaty 22 in Oakville. The Project relies on an Advisory Council led by Elder Peter SChuler and local allies through Gimaa’s Ally Leadership Council.

About the Acts of Allyship and Grateful Treaty Person campaign

