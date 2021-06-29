Oakville teen recipient of 2021 Terry Fox Humanitarian Award

St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School alumna, Julia Seymour

Julia Seymour

of Oakville, Ontario, was one of the 16 young leaders awarded the prestigious 2021 Terry Fox Humanitarian Award. The Award provides individual scholarships valued at up to $28,000 to recognize young humanitarians who have demonstrated courage and determination through academics, athletics, and civic life.

"This is a remarkable group of young leaders who are making a difference in their schools and communities through their commitment to humanitarian and voluntary community contributions," said John Kearsey, Chairperson of the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award. "In receiving the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award, these individuals are being recognized for living the qualities of the award namesake, Terry Fox, known the world over for his extraordinary sense of purpose and the ideals of courage, determination, and altruism. We are thrilled to help contribute to their further growth and look forward to watching as their careers flourish."

At the age of 18, Julia Seymour is an advocate for mental health, helping launch the Youth Forum, a mental pilot program at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School. She also co-hosts Youth Pod, sparking conversations about mental health, self-esteem, and healthy relationships.

“From a young age, my ultimate goal has been to leave the world a better place than I found it,” she says.

Julia cares deeply about helping others, volunteering at her local women’s shelter, the Acclaim Health Senior’s Day program, and with special-needs students as part of the Best Buddies program.

She hopes to study medicine to broaden her impact even further.

The 16 recipients of this year's Terry Fox Humanitarian Award come from all walks of life, and each has faced challenges that have shaped their worldview and driven them to help others in their communities. Whether advocating for youth, mental health, education access, refugee integration, child welfare, environmental action, medical and health research or aboriginal rights, each young award recipient has committed to changing the world for the better and living a life of action, change and purpose.

"Selected from over 700 applicants, the 2021 Terry Fox Humanitarian Award recipients represent the best of Canada's young humanitarians. These 16 student leaders are certain to make tremendous contributions to our country," said Kearsey.

The 2021 Terry Fox Humanitarian Award recipients are:

Sara Boubekri, Greenfield Park, QC

Sara Ebenezer, Toronto, ON

Maleeka Ellaithy, Ottawa, ON

Mary England, North Vancouver, BC

Sarah Howe, Burlington, ON

Sarah Labadie, Regina, SK

Abby McCluskey, Victoria, BC

Malena Mokhovikova, Vancouver, BC

Aiman Naeem, Edmonton, AB

Ruby Pilatzke, Petawawa, ON

Andrew Poirier, York, ON

Nikolaus Provenzano, Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Hailey Rose, North Battleford, SK

Julia Seymour, Oakville, ON

Keeley Shipley, Durham, NS

Melissa Vella, Toronto, ON

The Terry Fox Humanitarian Award Program was created to commemorate Terry's remarkable life and his contributions to cancer research and awareness. Since its inception, more than 900 young leaders have received the award and today are leaders in health, education, sport, law, finance, communications, education and various other disciplines.

Recognized as one of the most prestigious scholarships in the country, the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award Program is dedicated to honouring and advancing the humanitarian legacy of Terry Fox, one of Canada's most recognized heroes. By encouraging Canadian youth to emulate Terry's courage and determination through volunteer work and humanitarian services, this Award supports the humanitarian leaders of tomorrow.

Marking its 39th year, the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award was established in 1982 with a $5 million endowment by the Government of Canada under Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau. Another $10 was contributed by Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government in 2006. The endowments are an investment in Canadians, inspiring young humanitarians to seek the high ideals that Terry Fox exemplified.

To learn more about the program and our scholars, please visit: www.terryfoxawards.ca