Kalpana Rajgopalan stands tall with her passion to serve

Kalpana Rajgopalan, Deputy Fire Chief of Oakville Fire department, summarizes a dream for hundreds of women aspiring to make a footprint in non-traditional careers. Being a racialized female immigrant holding a senior position - she symbolizes hope for the Canadian workforce ridden with gender gap and underrepresentation of people of colour in leadership roles.

In Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault’s words, Rajgopalan is “a transformational leader with great experience, vision, teamwork, amazing work ethic and personable approach.” Indeed, she came through as an enthusiastic person with a passion for public service and community-building- when Oakville News caught up with her. Her warm, lyrical and calm voice reflected an equally composed and confident personality.

Stay with us to know more about her insight and journey of power ahead of International Women’s Day on Mar. 8, 2022. The interview is edited for length and clarity.

ON: Can you tell us about your journey as an immigrant to Canada?

KR: “I was born and raised in India. I got my Bachelor’s degree in Commerce before I relocated to Canada in my early 20s.”

ON: Was working with the Ontario government an aim that you had?

KR: “I had an interest in training, compliance and public safety and earned a training certificate in Adult education after I moved. Needless to say that the moment I got an opportunity to apply for a provincial job, I immediately grabbed it. (And) my previous experience in the Insurance and Banking sector and Master’s degree in public administration combined with the hands-on learning on the job helped me immensely.”

ON: You now have over 15 years of leadership experience in the fire service, emergency management and public health. How did working with OFMEM bring about a perspective change in your understanding of emergency services?

KR: “During my stint with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management (OFMEM), I understood in greater depth that there are several opportunities to contribute to the fire services apart from being a first responder. You can work in administration, policymaking, management, dispatch and even public education. By that time, I had already gathered experience as a program manager for Emergency Management Ontario for eight years.”

ON: Did you have a vision or dream to pursue as a young girl that gradually pushed you towards your career path?

KR: “I always had the desire to serve communities, make changes and influence people’s lives since I was young. My career in public service opened doors for me to fulfill my dream”.

ON: You are known for your work in legislation, strategic planning and emergency management. How significant is it for you to hold a leadership position as a woman of colour and an immigrant?

KR: I am proud to represent the South Asian community. I would specifically tell young women that nothing is off-limit. Gender-based biases to influence career options has no place in our society today. If you have a dream, work towards dispelling myths and pursue any job you want.”

ON: “Fire service is considered a less-preferred and non-traditional career option for several women even now. How would you encourage them?

KR: “Career choices in the fire service are diverse. You can work as an administrator, electrician, telecommunicator, or firefighter. Joining Fire services can be one of the most rewarding and fulfilling career options to pursue if you are passionate about helping people. Call me anytime or leave an email. I would be happy to guide you forward.”