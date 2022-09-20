Kensington's Blue Piano vandalized

× Expand Kensington Retirement

When a professional organizer contacted Mark Spencer to see if he could use an upright piano, he said yes. Spencer, the Executive Director of Revera Kensington Retirement Residence on Lakeshore Road West, said in an interview with Oakville News that although residents had several pianos within the building to play, he had different plans for this piano.

As a sponsor of Kerrfest, the annual music festival in Kerr Village, Spencer thought it would be a nice touch to provide space for budding and seasoned entertainers to play a tune or two.

He had the piano painted Revera blue and placed it just outside the entrance to the building on Sept. 1st. The piano soon became affectionately known as The Blue Piano and was a hit with young and old alike.

During the festival, the Kerr community enjoyed making music on The Blue Piano so much that Spencer decided to leave the piano in its place until the cold weather set in.

Unfortunately, during the night last Wednesday, someone poured what appears to be pop over the keys causing them to stick.

Always hopeful, Spencer brought in a piano repair person to assess the damage. But, alas, some of the keys are still sticking and the hunt for a solution continues.

“It’s very unfortunate that someone would vandalize it [The Blue Piano], but we are trying to get it back into shape,” said Spencer. He went on to say that they had a busy September with people walking by enjoying the music. He said it raised moral and brought smiles to those strolling the neighbourhood.

Friday afternoon, a die-hard fan of The Blue Piano could be heard practicing her chords despite the odd stuck key or two.