Kensington senior lemonade stand for the dogs

× Expand Francesca Hotchin on Unsplash

On Wednesday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., seniors from the Kensington Retirement Residence will pour ice-cold glasses of lemonade (filled with love) to benefit the Lions Foundation Dog Guides.

It's a cause near and dear to their hearts, and they'll be in front of our home, ready to raise (and sell) a glass for a great cause. Dogs Guides in training from the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

"I'm a dog person," says 85-year-old Jeanne, who lives in the Kensington. "They are wonderful companions and, in this case, very hard workers. It is a wonderful program."

"The dogs are trained carefully to help people with disabilities and with medical conditions every single day. I think that's magnificent, and I wanted to help. So I am, and I hope everyone will stop by and buy a glass to help too."

"I love that we can support such an important cause," says 98-year-old Joan, who also lives in the Kensington. "Summer is a great time for a lemonade stand. Who wouldn't want to stop by to help out a great cause like the Dog Guides."

Kensington Retirement Residence seniors at 25 Lakeshore Road West, just west of the Lakeshore Bridge, will sell lemonade curb side.

Stop by and visit Jean, Joan and several of the dogs in training while enjoying a delicious glass of ice-cold lemonade. All proceeds will benefit the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

"Our residents love summer, dogs, and helping their community – which is how this Lemonade Stand really came to be. We hope we'll inspire others to learn more about the program and give to this important cause – that's what it's all about," commented Kensington's Melanie Dickey.

We can’t keep Oakville News free for those who can’t afford it without your support. If you are already donating, thank you. If not, please click here to donate: https://oakvillenews.org/donation