Kerr Street Mission recipient of Tim Horton's Holiday Smile Cookie campaign

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Flanked by local Tim Horton franchisees, MP Anita Anand, Regional Councillor Cathy Duddeck, and KSM Executive Director Gary O'Neill

Tim Hortons announced its inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign at its Cross Avenue franchise with Santa Claus, Oakville MP Anita Anand and Regional Councillor Cathy Duddeck.

This campaign aims to bring joy and make a positive impact during the holiday season by supporting local charities and community groups across Canada, including Kerr Street Mission.

Oakville News N.M. Regional Councillor Duddeck and Oakville MP Anand decorating Tim Horton's inaugural Holiday Smile Cookies.

From November 13 to 19, every delicious Holiday Smile Cookie sold will contribute to a worthy cause.

100% of the proceeds from each cookie ($1.50) will be donated directly to Kerr Street Mission in Oakville.

By purchasing a Holiday Smile Cookie, customers can make a difference locally.

Kerr Street Mission Executive Director Gary O'Neill is excited to utilize the donations received from the campaign to support its Christmas Wonders and Beyond program, which will support 100s of Oakville families.

This Christmas program assists clients during the holiday season by providing them with gift cards, toys, and cozy pyjamas.

Kerr Street Mission works to provide essential services and support to individuals and families in need within the community.

Their mission is to empower people by offering programs and resources that address various needs, such as food security, shelter, education, and community engagement.

For more than 25 years, Tim Hortons has been renowned for its Smile Cookie campaign. Over the years, this initiative has raised more than $111 million. To celebrate the holiday season and the power of kindness, Tim Hortons has crafted a special cookie for its first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a white chocolate chip sugar cookie adorned with festive red and green sprinkles.

Each cookie is hand-decorated with a heartwarming smile. This delightful treat perfectly captures the essence of the campaign - spreading joy and kindness throughout the community.

This new holiday tradition continues its legacy of making a positive impact. By supporting local charities and community groups such as Kerr Street Mission, Tim Hortons aims to cultivate an atmosphere of kindness across the country.

This year, customers can feel even better when indulging in a Holiday Smile Cookie, knowing their purchase is helping someone in need.