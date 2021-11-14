Christmas Tree Lighting November 24 thru 26, 2017 Gift Box in front of Xmas Tree

Celebrate Christmas in Kerr Village - tree lighting, holiday market, & the Jim Cuddy Band

Kerr Village's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is back for 2021 with Santa, Mrs. Claus, music, and a holiday market. The musical headliner is the Jim Cuddy Band.

For 27 years, Kerr Village's Christmas tree lighting ceremony has continued to expand, and this year will include live music featuring the Jim Cuddy Band, a holiday market, and visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The festivities occur in Westwood Park (Kerr Street just north of Rebecca Street) on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.

Two years ago, the Kerr Village BIA planted a substantial Christmas tree in the park adjacent to Kerr Street in preparation for this exciting move.

Drop by to enjoy the pop-up holiday market with 14 plus unique boutiques and live music taking place on both days.

The market opens at 4:00 pm on Friday, and live bands start playing at 5:00 pm. The Jim Cuddy Band takes to the stage at 8:00 pm. 

On Saturday at noon, the holiday market opens. This special family day will feature a visit by Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves, and performances by Andy G & Friends, father and daughter duo Jack and Cosima Grunsky, and Abbamania and Nightfever. 

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony happens at 4:30 pm.

To ensure public health measures are followed, entry to the event will be restricted to those with a free ticket. Tickets are available on the BIA's website

Enjoy the Holiday Fest in Kerr Village!