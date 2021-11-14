Celebrate Christmas in Kerr Village - tree lighting, holiday market, & the Jim Cuddy Band

For 27 years, Kerr Village's Christmas tree lighting ceremony has continued to expand, and this year will include live music featuring the Jim Cuddy Band, a holiday market, and visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The festivities occur in Westwood Park (Kerr Street just north of Rebecca Street) on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.

Two years ago, the Kerr Village BIA planted a substantial Christmas tree in the park adjacent to Kerr Street in preparation for this exciting move.

Drop by to enjoy the pop-up holiday market with 14 plus unique boutiques and live music taking place on both days.

The market opens at 4:00 pm on Friday, and live bands start playing at 5:00 pm. The Jim Cuddy Band takes to the stage at 8:00 pm.

On Saturday at noon, the holiday market opens. This special family day will feature a visit by Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves, and performances by Andy G & Friends, father and daughter duo Jack and Cosima Grunsky, and Abbamania and Nightfever.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony happens at 4:30 pm.

To ensure public health measures are followed, entry to the event will be restricted to those with a free ticket. Tickets are available on the BIA's website.

Enjoy the Holiday Fest in Kerr Village!