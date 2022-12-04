Kerr Village lights up with return of holiday market

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

Kerr Village came to life yesterday, Saturday, Dec. 3, with the return of the Kerr Village Christmas Tree Lighting & Holiday Market.

Three years ago, the Kerr Village BIA planted a tree at the front of the park along Kerr Street. As part of the day's (and evening's) festivities, that tree was lit up in a tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.

In addition to the tree lighting, there was shopping from multiple local, small businesses at the holiday market, featuring French Lunch, She's Got Leggz, Fresh Wagon and others.

The Cross Road Tim Horton's location sponsored free hot chocolate, coffee and donuts for attendees, and some lucky visitors even got Tim's gift cards for the store.

There was also an abundance of live entertainment, including local musicians singing Christmas songs, and photo ops with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.

Organizers with the Kerr Village BIA thanked event co-sponsor The Deane, and several local dignitaries attended the early evening tree lighting ceremony to wish everyone both Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, including:

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton

Oakville MP Anita Anand

Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford

Councillor Ray Chisolm

Councillor Jeff Knoll

Hundreds of families had a fun day and special evening as live music filled Westwood Park in Kerr Village, kicking off a terrific holiday season!