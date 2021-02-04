Kids to ride Oakville Transit for free in pilot program

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Oakville Transit going electric

The Town of Oakville is set to begin a pilot program next week that will see a big change in how children ride the bus: they won't have to pay.

Beginning on Monday, March 1, 2021, all Oakville Transit riders age 12 and under will not be charged a fare to ride the bus. It's good for an unlimited number of rides, with no restrictions of dates or time; free ridership is valid all day, every day.

The move was approved by Oakville town council in a 22-month pilot program that will continue from next month until December 2022. At that time, according to the Town, town "staff will report back to council on the program results" and a decision will be made about the program's future.

Town says this program is only being offered for riders 12 and under, and once they are 13 they must pay a Youth fare to ride.

"Customers can be asked to provide proof of age for any of the Oakville Transit concession categories (child, youth, senior)," the Town said in a statement. "Customers should also be prepared to show proof of age at request."

As for the necessity of a PRESTO card for children, the Town is encouraging children to still have and use one, saying they "should continue to use their PRESTO card and tap when they board."

Buying a monthly child pass on the PRESTO card will not be necessary for boarding, instead using it as a valid proof of age. The Town said, "The ride will be recorded as a $0 dollar fare." A PRESTO card, however, is not a requirement to utilize the children free ride pilot program.

The Town hopes this new program will encourage more Transit ridership. While the current shutdown is expected to end before March 1, 2021, the current rules do limit travel on public transit for "essential trips only."

A set of frequently asked questions is available online directly from the Town of Oakville.