Last-minute P.A. day childcare options for parents.

Markus Spiske on UnSplash
Whether a young parent or a new resident of Oakville, you may need to learn about childcare options available when schools run Professional Activity (P.A.) for school staff. Or you could be the busy parent who forgot to enroll your child in his/her/their favourite P. A. day camp on Jan.27, 2023.
Either way, if you are wracking your brain for a last-minute solution, we have you covered! There are still a few camps in the town accepting new registrations for the P.A. day this week when elementary schools under the Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board will be closed for the students.
- Film.ca will run its full-day Movie Magic camp from 8.30 am to 4 pm for kids in kindergarten to Gr-8. Apart from half-day options, you can also choose aftercare till 6 pm. “Our day consists of various activities: games, crafts, and of course, a movie viewing on the big screen,” the website states. The organizers encourage guardians to inform the team in advance if a child has any exceptionality to ensure “the best experience for all campers.”
- Though most of the camps offered by the Town of Oakville have waitlists now, there is still hope! For older kids aged 11-14, a full-day babysitting training will be conducted at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. There are also spots to register your younger children for a fun-filled active day camp at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.
- If your child is interested in music, dance or drama, the Oakville Academy for the Arts is accepting registration for its camp this Friday. Campers aged 5-12 will “dance, sing, and participate in Drama, Fine Arts, and Musical Theatre projects” during the half-day or full-day camp.
- You can also drop off your child for free play at Synergy Kids, a learning centre offering therapeutic and respite services for children in our town. Its two-hour respite program is supervised by its team of Early Child Educators. You can visit its website to pre-register your child.