Last-minute P.A. day childcare options for parents.

Markus Spiske on UnSplash

Whether a young parent or a new resident of Oakville, you may need to learn about childcare options available when schools run Professional Activity (P.A.) for school staff. Or you could be the busy parent who forgot to enroll your child in his/her/their favourite P. A. day camp on Jan.27, 2023.

Either way, if you are wracking your brain for a last-minute solution, we have you covered! There are still a few camps in the town accepting new registrations for the P.A. day this week when elementary schools under the Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board will be closed for the students.