LDD moth aerial spray scheduled for Monday, May 30

× Expand Town of Oakville

The Town of Oakville’s Forestry Section has scheduled the first of two aerial sprays to control LDD moth infestation on the morning of Monday, May 30 between 5 - 9 a.m., subject to weather conditions.

A second spray will be necessary within a week or two after the first, weather permitting.

The town will spray 33 town woodlands with a safe and naturally occurring insecticide by low-flying helicopter to help protect our urban tree canopy from the invasive moth’s caterpillars.

Additional ground spraying may occur during the same period to target town trees adjacent to woodlands that have been identified as high-risk for LDD moth presence.

In the event of a date change or cancellation, the town will post an up-to-date notification on oakville.ca and its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

During the spray, the woodlands and trails will be closed temporarily and reopen later the same day. There are no special requirements for residents near the spray areas.

Background:

Based on population surveys conducted in 2021, Oakville faces extreme levels of LDD moth infestation this year that could affect 358 hectares (885 acres) of town woodlands and result in a significant loss of trees if no action is taken. LDD moth is a non-native insect considered a major destructive pest in North America. These insects are a concern because the larvae (or caterpillar stage) can devastate trees and forests by quickly eating large amounts of leaves, mostly oak tree leaves. When leaves are lost in successive years, trees can die. Municipalities have successfully conducted aerial spray programs using the naturally occurring insecticide Bacillus thuringiensis Kurstaki (Btk) for decades. It has replaced chemical insecticides in aerial spraying programs worldwide. BtK is approved by the Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency.

For more information on the aerial spray program, visit the LDD Moth page or contact ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601 or email [email protected].