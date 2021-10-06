Learn the sounds of Fire Safety for Fire Prevention Week

× Expand Oakville Fire Department

The Oakville Fire department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and are encouraging residents to learn about the simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

It’s Fire Prevention Week, and with families staying, playing and cooking at home more often during the pandemic, home fire safety is more important than ever.

"Oakville Fire encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme," says Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault. "Knowing the different sounds your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make can save you, your loved ones, and your home."

Oakville Fire is urging residents to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms regularly, learn the different sounds they make, and know what to do when an alarm sounds. The following are some helpful safety tips to keep in mind:

A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

To raise awareness about the importance of fire safety, Oakville residents are encouraged to take part in this year’s virtual Fire Prevention Week through several educational and interactive activities hosted by the Oakville Fire department:

Watch out for fun and informative fire safety videos that will be shared on oakville.ca and on Facebook and Twitter every week throughout the month of October.

Until October 9, post photos of yourself and/or your families on social media and demonstrate how you test your smoke and CO alarms using the hashtag #OakvilleGetLoud, and in turn, challenge your family and friends to do the same! Don’t forget to tag @OakvilleFire and @TownofOakville for a chance to win one of two $50 gift cards from Toys R Us.

Sign Wars: Oakville Fire is challenging schools, businesses and community organizations to a friendly sign war during Fire Prevention Week. Come up with a creative fire safety message, snap a picture of your marquee or digital sign and post it on social media with the hashtag #OakvilleSignWars for a chance to win one of three $200 gift cards from Oakville Place.

Mind Full of Fire Safety Kahoot: Take part in our new game-based learning tool from Kahoot called Mind Full of Fire Safety. Mind Full of Fire Safety is a game where families and their children can listen to firefighters talk about fire safety and participate in a multiple-choice quiz to test their knowledge about fire safety at home.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire videos and tips, visit our Fire Events page and follow @oakvillefire on Facebook and Twitter.