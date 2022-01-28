Frequent changes in learning models leave children with autism devastated

Ksenia Makagonova on Unsplash

Virtual learning has severely affected all our students' grades, motivation, and health for the third calendar year in a row.

The mental health crisis is far worse for kids with autism. It destroys their faith in their parents and teachers, reinforcing their social impairment- thanks to frequent changes in learning models.

For the uninitiated, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioural challenges. Kids with autism show "deficits in reciprocal social interactions and communication" and "restricted and repetitive behaviours and interests."

Oakville News spoke to parents and experts on the impact of the educational transitions on children with ASD during the pandemic.

According to psychologists, children with ASD do not function well with unexpected changes. They need extra care, attention, repetition and consistency to feel safe. When any of these factors go missing, their trust is shaken.

"Our child threatened to commit suicide when we mentioned moving online again," a mom of a 10-year-old kid with ASD shared.

Like many other children on the spectrum, her child struggles to bond with peers and cannot handle virtual hangouts. She remembered how her kid would cry and break laptops when the peers didn't respond online.

Also, small changes in routine to meet the demands of online or in-person learning triggered meltdowns. "As parents, we lost our child’s trust," she stated.

An Oakville parent described how her son assumed that his teacher ignored his queries during online learning. The truth, however, was that the teacher didn't know that he needed help because in a virtual classroom she couldn't read his body language.

According to the parent, these pain points increased his frustration, impacting his trust in the teacher.

Echoing the same, a local behaviour analyst highlighted that students with autism fail to grasp why teachers can't read physiological cues to understand their needs in a virtual class. As a result, they are insecure when they return to brick-and-mortar classrooms.

Mona Romeh, a mom of three boys with two on the spectrum, shared how there were episodes of intense acting out, screaming, and behavioural issues during the online learning that started on Jan. 5, 2022.

She maintained, "this constant back and forth is messing with my sons' ability to form bonds with his teacher and classmates. In November, there was a time when my 10-year-old son expressed interest in having a play date with a friend. Unfortunately, that motivation to connect is lacking now due to lost opportunity for physical interaction for such a long time."

A resident of the College Park neighbourhood, Romeh expressed that this inconsistency in learning structure has killed the scope to build connections and pushed back the kids with autism to restart from scratch.

A special education teacher with 21 years of experience observed, "This ping pong game of switching learning models has created gaps in learning and caused developmental regression."

She pointed out that it takes a few weeks to get these students back to the school routine.

"Disruptions in education as it has been for the last two years has even interfered with their ability to bond with the adults in their world," she stated with worry.