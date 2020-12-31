Leslie Thomas McCormick - 1940 to 2020

The world lost a great man on Monday, December 28th at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. My father, Leslie Thomas McCormick (Les), succumbed to health complications as a result of contracting COVID-19.

He was a true renaissance man. He graduated from high school at 16 and went on to study modern languages at the University of Toronto and completed his PhD at Rutgers University in New Jersey. When he graduated, he was teaching students at Rutgers and then at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor who were older than he was.

His specialty was Italian language, culture and film and as a result of his research, I visited Italy twice as a small child. I can still remember eating minestrone soup and discovering Nutella in the pensiones near Pisa. We were so immersed in Italian culture that I thought I was Italian. That was quickly corrected by my Grade One teacher who informed me that with the last name, McCormick, there was no way I could be Italian.

He came back to Toronto to start up the Italian program at the new U of T college in Mississauga called Erindale (now UTM). Following years of teaching Italian Studies and Film and being promoted to Head of the Italian Department, he transitioned to University administration. He became Assistant Registrar, then Registrar and at retirement, he was Vice Principal and Dean of Student Affairs for the UTM Campus.

He provided wise counsel to thousands of students. Even now, we meet people who tell us what a great impact he had on their studies and subsequent careers. He always gave straight answers, even to difficult questions and always had a twinkle in his eye and a box of tissues at the ready.

His passions were not solely academic. He was an avid sports fan, cheering on the New York Giants and the Michigan Wolverines every chance he got. He followed many players from their college days right through their pro careers. He could tell you their stats, their coaches and their strengths and weaknesses. His oldest grandson, Jacob, dubbed him Doctor Football. He assumed that’s what his grandad must have studied for his PhD.

Dad was also a great cook and way too stylish for the average university campus. He frequented Ladner’s Clothiers in Streetsville and Burrows in Oakville. He always looked dashing driving his Fiat Spider to and from campus.

A voracious reader, Dad read several newspapers every day and magazines on sports, art, style and food. He loved Tim Hortons coffee, homemade lasagna and a Cuba Libre in the evening.

He leaves to grieve his beloved wife, Beth (née Cardwell), his daughters, Laura Machan (Nolan) and Kate O’Grady (Rob), and his grandchildren Jacob (Sara), James and Madeline.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kopriva Taylor. No service is planned, but a tribute dinner will occur once we can all travel and be together again. We ask that in lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.

Also, we would like to thank his numerous caregivers at Wyndham Manor, and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

We will all miss his heartfelt hugs.