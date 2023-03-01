× Expand Dan Gold on Unsplash

Oakville Meals on Wheels (OMoW) March for Meals celebrates the impact of meals on wheels programs across North America, raising awareness about local needs while promoting community engagement.

"Many great things are happening throughout March at OMoW. As our organization is almost entirely community funded, our Let’s Do Lunch! fundraising campaign will offer the opportunity for Oakville residents to participate in making an impact in their community," commented Steve Kelly, Chair of OMoW’s Board of Directors.

During March, OMoW will also run its annual Easter fundraiser with Purdys, and local dignitaries will deliver meals to clients to build community engagement for Community Champions Week.

"Follow our social channels to hear about all the great things going on in the community throughout the month, and help us raise awareness by sharing our message on your own social media platforms," added Michelle Nichols, Director of Client Services at OMoW.

"New this year, we will be launching our How Do You Do Lunch? social media campaign – a fun challenge encouraging people to share the unique ways in which they spend their lunchtime, and to encourage them to donate the equivalent of the cost of their lunch meal. It's an easy way for community members to take part in the March for Meals movement."

Access to healthy, nutritious meals is critical to the independence of isolated seniors and vulnerable community members. Oakville Meals on Wheels volunteers perform a wellness check in addition to meal delivery to ensure clients are safe and thriving. Over 85% of recipients across the province are age 65 and older.

If you can, please donate online here.