Lexus of Oakville raises over $22K for Oakville and Milton Humane Society

Every year, Frank Apa and his Lexus of Oakville team raise money for the Oakville and Milton Humane Society through the Patch Campaign in memory of his pet dog Patch. The team was able to raise over $22,000 this year.

The Patch Challenge is a part of the campaign and recognizes a child “who has made a positive impact through kindness to people and animals.”

On October 29, Lillian Parsons was declared the winner of 2022’s Patch Challenge. She was noted for “always looking out for the welfare of others and the many animals she comes across.”

“Each day, Lillian walks her golden retriever Daisy, feeds and looks after her bearded dragon and pet snake (who passed away recently). Last summer she sold items she helped make and donated the proceeds to the OMHS.”

Apa, Lexus of Oakville’s President, created the program, in partnership with the Oakville and Miltion Humane Society (OMHS), when his pet dog named Patch passed away in 2001.

Patch, a Shih-Tzu, was known for stealing hearts and “became the official ambassador of the dealership lifting people’s spirits and bringing smiles to everyone he met.”

The Patch program teaches children and youth about animals, fostering a community of care and compassion and the positive impact of kindness in our world today.

To date, the Patch Program has raised more than $283,000 and helped to foster a kinder, and more humane community.