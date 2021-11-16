Lighthouse art installation inspires conversation

× Expand Sarah Sims Photography Jo Fallon and artist Tazeen Qayyum

“People pass by our building every day. It’s not until you need the services of Lighthouse, that you know then, what we do,” Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families’ Executive Director Deirdre Thomas notes with a sigh.

Started in 1999, this Oakville-based charity was founded by Jo Fallon and Marg Humphrey in the basement of a church. In 2016, Lighthouse acquired its own building at 2522 Rebecca Street.

The charity provides peer grief support groups for children ages 3-19; organized by age, or type of loss. The sessions are after school, typically for 1 - 1 ½ hours every two weeks. This support is free and available to anyone who is going through a crisis such as: a death, suicide or children’s aide placement; without the need for a social worker’s assistance. Sessions for parents run concurrently in separate spaces with the timeline of the children, to encourage home-sharing. Lighthouse offers services for the whole family.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, Lighthouse launched Children’s Grief Awareness Month; unveiling an art installation created by the highly accomplished local artist Tazeen Qayyum, called Grief Unmasked; outside Corks Restaurant in downtown Oakville. The presentation of this piece was followed by the Story Walk which led to the lighting of the Tannery Park spire, in blue. The students of Walden International School collaborated with Qayyum to create 100 blue butterflies for the installation. The butterflies are made of blue disposable face masks; the use of which acknowledges the difficulties we’ve all faced during this past year and a half. The symbolism behind the butterflies is that of transformation, change, hope and life. Qayyum chose the butterflies to tell grieving children that they are not alone and to create conversation.

The Oakville Public Library partnered with Lighthouse to create a book for the Story Walk. He’ll Always Be My Dad, was written by Chrissy Lilly and her daughters Regan and Jorga who are part of the Lighthouse family. Individual pages of the story are posted along a designated route from the art installation to Tannery Park telling a story, and creating awareness. The spire will be illuminated throughout the month of November, sending hope to surrounding cities.

This non-profit charity receives a much-appreciated contribution which represents 5% of services provided, from the United Way Halton/Hamilton and relies on the exceptional generosity of the Oakville community for the rest.

Statistically, 1 in 14 children experience the loss of a parent or sibling before the age of 18. Lighthouse believes that if we can inspire one conversation about children's grief through installations like these that we can create a community of compassion for grieving children and families. This support helps them reach an understanding of their loss and builds hope for the future.

For more information about how you can make a difference by donating to Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families, can be found by the installation and/or on the Lighthouse website.