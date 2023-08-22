Lions' Cruze Night brings out all kinds

Remember when cars used to be fun, different, a statement about the personality of the owner, an expression of the optimism of society? Tired of looking at the silver grey metallic sameness of many recent models? Wish cars had more style and were less like a utilitarian appliance and means of transportation? Look no further than the Lions' Club Cruze Night every Wednesday throughout the summer and early fall.

Oakville Lions Club, a great community supporting organization, has been running Cruze Nights since 2005, until recently at Dorval Crossing East, but now at the North East corner of the Oakville Place parking lot. Now on Wednesday nights from Victoria Day to the third Wednesday in September, cars come from all over town for the enjoyment of anyone who wants to look and talk to the owners of these lovingly preserved creations.

150 cars is the minimum on a normal night. But as the season draws to a close, the numbers can climb much higher: a peak of 350 cars can be seen on the last night of the summer series.

On display are hot rods based on 1930s cars, sheet metal canvasses from the 50s and 60s, Muscle cars from the 60s and 70s, modern tuners from Japan, Exotics from Italy, little British cars and refined European sports coupes, and the latest Shelby Cobras based on the Mustang chassis.

Oakvillenews.org visited last Wednesday and took some pictures to give you an idea of the range of cars you can see.

So much of our identities and personalities was once invested in our cars, as the open roads and highway networks of North America created the wanderlust that gave birth to Kerouac's On the Road and the Beat Generation. The Lions Club supports many good causes in our Town, and you can have a great evening out enjoying car culture while also helping the Club.

The atmosphere is cheerful and friendly, with a Wolfman Jack-style DJ on duty all evening as spectators and owners mix and mingle. There are five more chances this year to enjoy this Oakville happening institution before the weather turns and these masterpieces are stored away until next year.

For more info, visit their Facebook page, Oakville Lions Cruze.