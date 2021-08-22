Lions Foundation of Canada Guide Dogs continues to grow

In the early 1980s, Lions Clubs across Canada founded Canine Vision Canada, a national project supporting fellow Canadians with visual impairments. By 1985 the first group of guide dogs were paired with clients.

In Oakville, the facility assigned to this initiative holds its place as an iconic landmark in the West River neighbourhood. Many Oakvilliens are familiar with the facility and acknowledge it as a source of pride for our community.

The breadth of training programs now includes:

Hearing

Service

Seizure Response

Autism Assistance

Diabetic Alert

Facility Support.

After years of connecting furry partners with individuals across Canada, the Lions Club Foundation of Canada Dog Guides needs to grow, which entails moving to a new facility.

They expect to move from their current location at Rebecca Street and Wilson Street just south of Westwood Park in late 2023. The move comes as a response to the growing number of clients who need to be paired with dogs, the lack of space in the present location, and the introduction of new programs. The historic building with so many stairs and doorways has proven difficult for clients to train with dogs comfortably.

The shift isn't just a functional change; it makes good on the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guide's mission to empower Canadians with disabilities to navigate their world with confidence and independence by providing them Dog Guides at no cost to them, supporting each pair in their journey together.

The move to a new building will achieve this by:

Meeting compliance standards to achieve the Rick Hansen Foundation Gold Standard Accreditation for Accessibility.

Accommodating all of the staff under one roof

Having an on-site vet clinic

Providing a purpose-built facility for training both the dogs and their new owners.

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides purchased land in the Joshua Creek area, so they aren't moving too far away from the community and will remain in Oakville. You will continue to see future Dog Guide puppies in their green jackets and fully-trained dogs and clients working with their instructors as they need to learn how to behave and work in everyday environments. Once the new school is built, it will be open for tours. They look forward to welcoming everyone to see the great work they do.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for LFCDG to build a new school from the ground up that is going to enable us to meet the growing demand for Dog Guides and create a truly accessible space to support our clients as they begin their journey with a Dog Guide at their side," says Bev Crandell, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides CEO. "We are looking at implementing innovative technology and design features to ensure people of all abilities can safely and independently navigate their way around our school."