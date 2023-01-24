Lisa LaFlamme to speak at The Un-Dinner Party

Lisa LaFlamme

Celebrating its 40 th anniversary, the Women of Halton Action Movement (WHAM), a voluntary, non-partisan, non-hierarchical feminist lobby group, is announcing its 20th annual International Women’s Day fundraiser on Mar. 8.

“The Un-Dinner Party”, so named due to being virtual, will present LISA LAFLAMME as the keynote speaker. Lisa is one of Canada’s most recognizable and awarded journalists, a former national news anchor, a humanitarian and an Order of Canada recipient.

Tickets are available at www.thedinnerpartyiwd.ca/event2023. Every ticket purchase and donation will receive a tax receipt for the total amount. At any time on International Women’s Day, Mar. 8, or after that, please enjoy watching our programme at www.thedinnerpartyiwd.ca

The two charitable organizations benefitting from this event are The Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services of Halton (www.savisofhalton.org )and Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (www.cw4wafghan.ca ).

SAVIS provides free and confidential services to all survivors of violence, offering counselling, education, anti-human trafficking assistance and 24/7 crisis support.

CW4WA represents Canadians taking action, in partnership with Afghan women, toward improving human rights conditions, ending women’s oppression, and providing opportunities for Afghan women to live their lives with dignity, certainty and purpose.

The Title and Founding Sponsor for this event is The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.