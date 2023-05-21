Live on Kerr: Kerr Street Mission launches long-awaited stewardship

× Expand KSM

Tears, laughter and hope; Kerr Street Mission's Live on Kerr event was a night to remember! More than 400 donors and volunteers gathered at the Oakville Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate the donor's and volunteers' commitment to transforming lives and the hub of care at Kerr Street Mission.

The event highlighted the organization's focus on child and youth development, showcasing success stories of young individuals whose lives were positively impacted by KSM's community and activities. The attendees also had the privilege of hearing from a mother from Ukraine, representing one of the over 100 Ukrainian families registered in KSM's programs.

KSM recognizes its unique position to bridge gaps and establish robust connections that provide necessary services to Ukrainian families, whether within their programs or in collaboration with other community resources.

The Second portion of the show featured a comedy piece by Geri Hall and Gary Pearson. The dynamic duo took the stage, showcasing hilarious snippets from their uproarious show "Middle Raged."

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, KSM has remained steadfast in its mission; to provide care and a community of support for those in Oakville that are struggling and in need, improving their current and future well-being.

The organization has successfully evolved its programming to address the changing demands in these unprecedented times. The need for support is on the rise; despite that, the hard work of the staff and volunteers and the generosity of the community maintains well-stocked shelves and accessible programs at KSM to meet the needs of all those who seek help.

Kerr Street Mission remains dedicated to providing assistance, fostering community, and improving lives. Join us in our mission to make a difference, one life at a time. Learn more about how you can help at www.kerrstreet.com/liveonkerr-recap.

The event was wonderfully sponsored by: OTBX Air, Heather Cookie Co., Janina Soup Company, Goulart Workplace Lawyers, Oakville News.org, Alpha Marketing and Health Pro.