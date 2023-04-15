Live On Kerr May 10th

Kerr Street Mission (KSM) is excited to be back live for their much-loved celebration event – LIVE ON KERR at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on May 10th, 2023. Everyone is welcome at this exciting evening.

Every year Live on Kerr has been a special evening of inspiration, stories and much more. 2023 is even more special because they are back LIVE and in person! There is an exciting evening planned with entertainment, inspiring stories and more!

Live on Kerr will celebrate Kerr Street Mission donors and partners, but this will be a wonderful evening of entertainment for everyone…a way to enjoy great comedy and at the same time learn about KSM and what it means to Oakville.Special guests Geri Hall (a favourite Canadian comedian and actress), and Gary Pearson (award-winning Canadian comedian) will also perform an excerpt from their sold-out “Middle Raged” Show as part of the evening.

× Expand Kerr Street Mission Middle Raged

Kerr Street Mission is a vital organization in our community providing care and a community of support for approximately 900 people each week, with the incredible support of our donors and army of volunteers. Their beautiful Dream Centre is known as a beacon of love and compassion and is the home to a Food Market, a high school, and a central location for a number of other essential programs for children, youth and adults.

Join them on May 10th at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts as they celebrate the incredible things they have accomplished together and the supportive community (donors, volunteers, partners) that is part of the KSM family.

To purchase tickets - visit:

https://www.kerrstreet.com/liveonkerr/