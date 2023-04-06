Local children race to move 30,000 salmon fry

× Expand Danielle Versluis-Lopata, HRSTA Volunteer, and the Sawyer family Edith carefully empties her pail full of young Chinook salmon into a holding pen in the Bronte's outer harbour.

More than 100 children, parents and volunteers from the Halton Region Salmon and Trout Association (HRSTA) carried 30,000 newly hatched Chinook salmon to holding pens in the Bronte Outer Harbour. An Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) truck carrying the young salmon arrived at the foot of Jones Street in Bronte just after noon on Saturday. The children carried the new arrivals in pails for approximately 75 meters, from the MNR truck to holding pens in the harbour. It took them just over an hour to move the 30,000 fish.

Danielle Versluis-Lopata, HRSTA Volunteer, and the Sawyer family Halton Region Salmon and Trout Association (HRSTA) Volunteers fill four-year-old Edith Sawyer’s pail with Chinook Salmon Fry.

The young salmon, known as “fry” at this stage of their life cycle, came from a hatchery in Normandale near Long Point on Lake Erie. They will spend the next four to six weeks in Bronte’s outer harbour. HRSTA Volunteers will care for the fry and, at the appropriate time, will tow the Holding pens out into Lake Ontario and release the young salmon. During their time in the harbour, the fry will double in size, and Bronte Creek will become “imprinted” on them as their home river. They will return to Bronte in 3 years to spawn. A mature Chinook salmon can grow to over 30 pounds.

Oakville Ward 1, Town and Regional Councillor Sean O’Meara, commented at the event, “In addition to providing outstanding opportunities for local anglers, Lake Ontario’s salmon fishery attracts visitors that support our region’s retailers and hospitality industry.” He further stated, “It is wonderful to see such enthusiastic participation in this event by so many young people. It gives them a hands-on opportunity to learn about Lake Ontario’s ecosystem.”

HRSTA Director and Board Secretary Danielle Versluis-Lopata said “HRSTA enjoys a very positive working relationship with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources. We sincerely appreciate all their efforts to support our work here in Halton Region.”

× Expand Danielle Versluis-Lopata, HRSTA Volunteer, and the Sawyer family Alyssa and James Sawyer with a 24-pound Chinook salmon caught by Alyssa in 2019 in Lake Ontario, approximately 1.5 kilometres south of Bronte Harbour.

About HSRTA

Halton Region Salmon and Trout Association was formed in 2012 and is comprised of people from all walks of life who share a passion to protect and encourage the growth of the salmon and trout population in Halton Region’s waters. For further information, contact: hrsalmonandtrout@gmail.com.