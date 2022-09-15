Debwewin: Gimaa Laforme's Ally Leadership Council launched

× Expand Tandem X Visuals on Unsplash

In support of Debwewin: The Oakville Truth Project, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the Oakville Community Foundation launched Gimaa (Chief) R. Stacey Laforme’s Ally Leadership Council on the 216th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 14 in Oakville.

The Council will work to reimagine and bring community-to-community allyship and reciprocity forward into the present, which will offer tangible outcomes for local reconciliation. Members were invited to serve because of the work being led locally by their respective organizations and their personal commitment and passion to move local Truth and Reconciliation forward.

The following members of the Oakville community have agreed to serve as members of the Ally Leadership Council:

In addition, the following Indigenous leads will serve as Advisors:

The full biographies of the allyship council can be found on the Debwewin website.

"MCFN has been working with many of these outstanding community leaders and are pleased with their continued support as we move forward in the next phase of the Debwewin: The Oakville Truth Project," said Gimaa R. Stacey Laforme. "These individuals are playing a vital role when it comes to moving local Truth and Reconciliation forward in our communities."

Treaty 14 was signed September 5, 1806, and confirmed the Head of the Lake Purchase between the Mississaugas of the Credit and The Crown. In return for the land, the Mississaugas retained the sole right of fisheries at 12 and 16 Mile Creeks, along with the possession of each creek’s flats.

The Mississaugas reserved the sole right of fishing at the Credit River and were to retain a 1-mile strip of land on each of its banks. Modern cities found within these lands include Oakville, Mississauga and parts of Burlington.

September 26-30, 2022 also marks Truth and Reconciliation Week. To honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families and communities, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will be hosting educational opportunities for all schools across Canada. Learning and commemorating the truth of our history from First Nations, Métis and Inuit knowledge keepers is an important part of the path to Reconciliation.

The Foundation is funding a local in-person gathering for students on Orange T-Shirt Day, September 30, for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The free educational program will be held at Paramount Foods Centre in Mississauga for students from grades 1-12. Registration is required.

In order to commemorate this day, residents are invited to participate in a variety of local activities, such as walking the Moccasin trails or visiting local kiosks by using the updated wayfinding map available on the Debwewin website: www.debwewinoakville.com