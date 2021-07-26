Local government transparency

Ann Sargent Tribute - Mayor Rob Burton Oakville Mayor, Rob Burton paying tribute to Ann; Photo Credit: OakvilleNews.Org

Of late, we have been very pleased to note the increased frequency and completeness of communication by Oakville Mayor Rob Burton in his regular Mayor's newsletter. Whatever has prompted this, we are in favour.

Councillors (Ward 3's Dave Gittings was one of the first) also take advantage of electronic means to keep residents informed of issues that may concern them at Town Hall, but what the Mayor is doing is extremely comprehensive.

Oakville News is strongly supportive of transparency in government. This is all the more important at the local level, where there is no "loyal opposition" to hold the majority party accountable. At the local level, especially between elections, this role falls to local journalism, and Oakville News works hard to fulfill its responsibility in this regard, endeavouring to be fair but to give criticism where it is due. On the other hand, we think praise too should be given where it is due, and the transparency these communications reflect deserve credit. Mayor Burton's communications are more frequent and rich in content than anything we have seen elsewhere: we applaud him for it.